Kim Kardashian roasted over 'stiff walk' in tight Balenciaga caution tape jumpsuit

8 March 2022, 13:03

Comparing her walk to the Terminator and C-3PO, the fashion icon made a bright and hilarious statement at the Balenciaga A/W 2022 fashion show

Kim Kardashian is being dragged on social media for her latest bizarre fashion look, which saw her dressed in Balenciaga styled caution tape from head to toe at the Balenciaga’s Autumn/Winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week.

Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West burying Pete Davidson in 'Eazy' music video

Sitting front row next VOGUE's Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour and Euphoria star Alexa Demie, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was seen in a jumpsuit wrapped entirely of yellow Balenciaga caution tape and a matching bag.

After the images went viral, the 41-year-old found herself at the centre of being dragged on social media with fans making fun of her robotic walk in the outfit.

One user wrote: "Sis walking like a penguin 4 the drip".

Another one commented: "Why is Kim moving like Droid from Star Wars".

A third person added: "Me walking down to my parents’ room to tell them I threw up in the middle of the night".

Documenting the behind-the-scenes process on her Instagram story, she revealed that not only did it take four people to get her into the outfit, but she also had to be cut out of the garment as she wanted to 'preserve it for her archive'.

Last month, the SKIMS co-founder became the new face of Balenciaga, starring in the fashion brands first ad campaign of 2022.

Kim's relationship drama between her husband Kanye West and boyfriend Pete Davidson has been the talk of the town recently, with Kim being legally declared as 'single' by the US court handling her divorce to the rapper.

Citing 'irreconcilable differences' as her reason, she filed for divorce backing February 2021 asking for an immediate termination of her marriage from the DONDA 2 rapper.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Picture: Getty

The pair have four children together – eight-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago, and two-year-old son Psalm.

