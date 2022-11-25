Kim Kardashian slammed after attending Friendsgiving with Tristan Thompson

Kim teamed up with Khloe's cheating ex Tristan for Friendsgiving at a juvenile detention centre, despite all of the drama...

Kim Kardashian has been slammed after sharing snaps of her with Tristan Thompson at a Friendsgiving dinner this week.

The reality star, 42, and Khloe's cheating ex, 31, attended the dinner at a juvenile detention centre in Los Angeles, and many fans were confused by the collaboration.

Tristan has cheated on Khloe numerous times throughout their on-off relationship, so this pairing is surprising.

Kim attended the Friendsgiving with Tristan Thompson. . Picture: Instagram

Kim wrote: "This week [Tristan] and I had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick."

"These young men have earned their way to this model camp in Malibu for great behavior. Many are in college classes and have made huge changes in their life."

She continued: "My favorite part at our dinner was going around the table and hearing what their dreams and aspirations are. I can’t wait to see them all come true."

Fans were baffled with the news of the pairing, and took to Instagram to share their thoughts.

"I see they finally put Tristan in jail", one Instagram user joked.

Another said: "Of all the people to take with you?", another said.

Tristan dated Khloe and has two children with her. . Picture: Instagram

However, others were more accepting of the duo, with long-time friend Paris Hilton commenting "love this!" on the post.

Kim's sister Khloe dated Tristan on-and-off for years and has two children with him.

The pair are now not together, but co-parent their two children.