Kim Kardashian could win full custody of kids amid Kanye custody trial

23 November 2022, 16:11

Kim Kardashian could get complete custody over her four children if Kanye West misses another trial meeting.

Kim Kardashian could receive full custody of her four children shared with ex Kanye West, after he failed to show up to an important legal meeting.

The Kardashian star's ex did not appear at his scheduled deposition meeting on November 16, according to a new court filing.

In documents obtained by the US Sun, Kim could soon have sole custody of North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago.

Kanye West allegedly showed nude pictures of ex Kim Kardashian to employees

Kim shares four children with Kanye West.
Kim shares four children with Kanye West. Picture: Instagram

Kanye West has one last chance to be questioned by his ex-wife's legal team next week on November 29, which his attorney has agreed to.

The rapper has previously hit out at Kim and accused her of having the four offspring 80 per cent of the time, compared to the 50/50 agreement.

She has denied keeping the kids from Kanye, and he has recently been spotted at a couple of sporting games to watch them complete.

Julia Fox claims she dated Kanye West to "get him off Kim's case"

Julia Fox said she dated Kanye West to 'distract him from Kim Kardashian'
Kim and Kanye were together for almost eight years. Picture: Alamy

The two are engaged in settlement negotiations according to court documents, and the issues will be tried next month in a two-day trial.

Kim and Kanye were married until earlier this year, when their divorce was finalised.

In other news, it was revealed that Kanye allegedly showed Yeezy employees explicit pictures of Kim Kardashian unprovoked, causing uproar.

