Kim Kardashian could win full custody of kids amid Kanye custody trial

Kim Kardashian could receive full custody of her four children shared with ex Kanye West, after he failed to show up to an important legal meeting.

The Kardashian star's ex did not appear at his scheduled deposition meeting on November 16, according to a new court filing.

In documents obtained by the US Sun, Kim could soon have sole custody of North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago.

Kim shares four children with Kanye West. Picture: Instagram

Kanye West has one last chance to be questioned by his ex-wife's legal team next week on November 29, which his attorney has agreed to.

The rapper has previously hit out at Kim and accused her of having the four offspring 80 per cent of the time, compared to the 50/50 agreement.

She has denied keeping the kids from Kanye, and he has recently been spotted at a couple of sporting games to watch them complete.

Kim and Kanye were together for almost eight years. Picture: Alamy

The two are engaged in settlement negotiations according to court documents, and the issues will be tried next month in a two-day trial.

Kim and Kanye were married until earlier this year, when their divorce was finalised.

In other news, it was revealed that Kanye allegedly showed Yeezy employees explicit pictures of Kim Kardashian unprovoked, causing uproar.