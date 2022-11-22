Julia Fox claims she dated Kanye West to "get him off Kim's case"

22 November 2022, 15:23

Julia Fox has revealed that she dated Kanye West in order to help out Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West's ex Julia Fox has revealed that she only dated the rapper to detract him from Kim Kardashian.

She also said that she tried to change the controversial rapper along the way, but admitted that this didn't work.

Fox dated West for a few months earlier this year before breaking it off, and Fox is now baring all about the relationship.

Kanye West's ex Julia Fox says she's been using billionaires and 'never loved any of them'

Julia and Kanye dated for three months.
Julia and Kanye dated for three months. Picture: Getty Images

In a TikTok, Fox said that Kanye was "being normal around me."

Additionally, when speaking about Kim, Kanye's ex, she shared that: "Not only that but the Kardashians, when I had a fashion line ten years ago they actually bought our clothes and sold them in their stores so I've always had a love for Kim especially."

She also added that when she first started seeing Kanye, she hadn't seen any red flags from him.

Kanye West kicked out of Skechers HQ after turning up to pitch Yeezy unannounced

Kanye West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian
Kanye West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty Images

"I remember he was texting me and I wasn't really answering," the 32-year-old actress continued.

"And I didn't want to talk to a celebrity again because nothing ever comes of it, it's boring and they are not what you think they are going to be like."

Julia then had an epiphany and said: "Oh my god, maybe I can get him off Kim's case and get him to like me."

Julia Fox's pronunciation of 'Uncut Gems' in viral clip sparks memes

Julia Fox in New York recently.
Julia Fox in New York recently. Picture: Getty Images

At the time Julia dated Kanye, Kim was dating Pete Davidson, a comedian.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married from 2014 to 2022, when their divorce was finalised.

Kanye and Kim have four children together, who they now co-parent.

