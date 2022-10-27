Kanye West kicked out of Skechers HQ after turning up to pitch Yeezy unannounced

Kanye West has been kicked out of Skechers HQ in California after showing up announced to pitch his Yeezy brand.

This comes after Kanye has been dropped from multiple brands over his anti-semitic remarks, including Adidas, who he developed his infamous Yeezy design from.

The embarrassing moment occurred one day after being dropped from Adidas, as well as a series of other companies.

Kanye has been the focus of controversy this year. . Picture: Getty Images

The brand revealed in a statement that: "Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorised filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation."

"Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West."

They continued: "We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices."

Kanye and his daughter North pictured at a Yeezy fashion show. Picture: Getty Images

This meeting and swift exit came as Adidas announced that they would continue to sell Yeezy products, but remove affiliation of the rappers name from the items.

Adidas broke off their deal worth multiple millions after Kanye made a series of anti-Semitic remarks, which Kanye previously stated that "I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can't drop me", but he was proved wrong.

Adidas then put out a statement saying that they "tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech", as Ye's net worth has now shrunk from $1.5 billion to $400 million.

Kanye has now dropped from billionaire status. . Picture: Getty Images

Kanye seems to be on a fall from grace - The Donda Academy, his school he recently opened, has now closed due to his controversial remarks.

Parents of pupils were sent an email yesterday (26th October) declaring that there would be "no school tomorrow" due to the founder's questionable behaviour.

So far, Ye has not responded to this incident at Skechers.