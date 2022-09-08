Kanye West's ex Julia Fox says she's been using billionaires and 'never loved any of them'

Julia Fox has had a lot to say on the wealth status of men she has dated.

Kanye West's ex Julia Fox has hit out at the wealth status of men she has dated, and said that billionaires "shouldn't exist."

In a video posted to TikTok, the actress confessed that she "never loved" any of the wealthy men she hooked up with.

Julia Fox dated Kanye West from December 2021 to February 2022. Kanye's net worth in 2022 is a reported $2 billion dollars, according to Forbes.

Kanye West 'ready to propose' to Julia Fox after a month of dating

Fox made a TikTok to slam the wealthy men she has hooked up with. Picture: TikTok

The 32-year-old revealed: "Money coming into a billionaire should go right back into the community that made them rich. That’s how I feel about billionaires, they should not exist. They are f**king pariah to our society."

She continued: "There’s about 2,500 billionaires, I think, and cumulatively, they own the majority of the wealth of the world so that they can go f**k themselves."

Fox went on: "Yeah that’s why I use all of you. That’s why I used all of you. Yeah. Never loved any of you guys."

Kanye West and Julia Fox's relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more

Julia and Kanye dated for three months. Picture: Getty Images

Since uploading then deleting the video, fans of Fox have taken to social media to express their views.

One user said: "I love Julia Fox", as another replied: "I can't help but stan this woman."

Fox and West started their relationship after Kanye and Kim Kardashian ended their marriage.

Julia Fox exposes Kanye West for ‘encouraging her to leak details to the press'

Julia Fox in New York recently. Picture: Getty Images

Although the relationship ended fairly quickly, Fox left an impact on fans due to her iconic quotes and unique outfits.

Fox first spoke candidly about her relationship to Kanye and said the pressure was unsustainable: "I tried my best to make it work. I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn't sustainable. I lost like 15 lbs. in that month" she said.

Kanye is now reported to be dating Chaney Jones.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA