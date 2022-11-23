Kanye West allegedly showed nude pictures of ex Kim Kardashian to employees

Kanye West reportedly used fear and manipulation to assert dominance over Yeezy staff.

Kanye West allegedly used to show nude pictures of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to Yeezy employees as a form of intimidation.

This revelation came one month after Adidas cut ties with the controversial rapper and designer.

Several ex-employees have now come out and claimed that Ye used to play pornography in meetings and interviews, as well as showing staff NSFW content of Kim as an "intimidation tactic."

Julia Fox claims she dated Kanye West to "get him off Kim's case"

Kanye stepped down from Adidas last month. . Picture: Getty Images

Multiple Yeezy creatives have now spoken to Rolling Stone about their experiences of working with the rapper, and alleged that Kanye showed his team members sex tapes of other woman not with Kim.

One creative claimed that the rapper showed him a private picture of Kim during a 2018 interview, and showed the employee an intimate snap of Kardashian.

While the person didn't go into detail about Kim, he told the outlet, “It was very revealing and personal," claiming he "didn’t really react" to the picture.

Kanye West kicked out of Skechers HQ after turning up to pitch Yeezy unannounced

Kanye pictured with ex wife Kim and Kris Jenner. Picture: Getty Images

When asked about the allegations of the incidents, another source added that Kanye is "not afraid to show explicit images or talk about situations that should be kept private."

An open letter from ex employees claim that Adidas were aware of Ye's "problematic behaviour" but "turned their moral compass off" when investigating him.

Ex-employees have urged Adidas to investigate and address the "toxic and chaotic environment that Kanye West created" as the Yeezy founder.