Mason Disick looks so grown up in rare new picture with Kardashians

Kim Kardashian hilariously fails to scare Mason

By Anna Suffolk

It felt like yesterday we were seeing Mason being born on KUWTK!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mason Disick, 13, son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, looked unrecognisable in a new picture posted by Kim Kardashian after disappearing from the spotlight in recent years.

The SKIMS founder, 43, shared a series of new pictures on her Instagram, which appear to be from last summer, and one featured a rare glimpse of the teenager.

"Everything," Kim captioned the sweet shots, which featured her 4 kids - North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago, but all eyes were on how grown up Kourtney's daughter Mason appears.

Kim and Mason pictured in 2012. Picture: Getty

Kim shared a picture with Mason's father Scott Disick alongside the 13-year-old, sister Penelope, and their cousins.

Fans took to the comment section to mention how grown up Mason looks, after he has been out of the public eye: "Mason is a whole adult now."

Another quipped: "Wow Mason had a whole growth spurt. So handsome!"

Fans didn't recognise Mason Disick. Picture: Instagram

Mason took a step out of the spotlight a few years ago, and no longer appears in the Disney+ series The Kardashians.

In the series 3 finale of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner opened up about her favourite part of the extended family's moments captured on TV - the birth of her first grandson.

"People ask me all the time what was my favorite part in all of our episodes of all of our shows combined, and my answer will always be when Mason was born," she shared.