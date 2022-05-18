Kylie Jenner fans spot alleged Photoshop fail as they point out 'missing body part'

The 24-year-old is being accused by fans online of editing out her knees in her recent skincare promo pictures on Instagram

Kylie Jenner has been called out once again for another major photoshop fail after fans spotted that her knees appeared to be missing in her most recent pics uploaded on Instagram.

Sharing snaps from her new skincare collection dressed in an all one-piece swimsuit with some transparent heels, the mum-of-two can be seen holding some lavender whilst smiling.

Kylie Jenner attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

However, some users online noticed that her kneecaps were missing in one of the full body pictures, with them accusing Kylie of over-editing them out.

Calling out the lip kit mogul for photoshopping herself once again, one user wrote: "Where are her knees?. This is even more edited than usual. Her legs are photoshopped into oblivion".

Kylie Jenner attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

Another one commented: "Her and her family are so obsessed with editing themselves. There was nothing wrote with her knees, they were perfectly fine".

A third person added: "Kylie editing her knees is so weird, no one should be getting self esteem from their appearance".

Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

Earlier this week, both Kylie and her baby daddy Travis Scott were slammed for taking their four-year-old daughter Stormi to the 2022 Billboard Awards.

Fans online weren't happy with them letting Stormi wear an off-the-shoulder dress, calling it 'inappropriate', whilst blaming the couple for glamourising and sexualising their daughter.