Kylie Jenner roasted over 'damage control' Target trip amid private jet controversy

Kylie Jenner recently came under fire for a 'tone deaf' comment about her and boyfriend Travis Scott's lavish display of wealth.

Kylie Jenner documented a recent trip to Target on her TikTok despite being called out for an insensitive Instagram post where she boasted about matching private jets with boyfriend Travis Scott.

The trip to the supermarket was branded as 'damage control' due to the timing of the video coinciding with the recent Instagram post.

Kylie took Stormi and her nieces to Target. Picture: TikTok

Kylie took daughter Stormi and nieces Chicago and True on a visit to the American shop, where the 24-year-old treated them to a plethora of toys.

She captioned the video "surprise target with my girls", and filmed inside a seemingly empty shop as the girls picked up toys which were then loaded onto the conveyer belt at the checkout.

The conveyer belt was loaded up with toys. Picture: TikTok

Internet users have claimed that this video is an attempt for Kylie to seem 'relatable' after the backlash she faced over posting the image of her and Scott's private jets.

The image that caused backlash featured Kylie and Travis embracing, and either side was their respective private jets.

The picture which caused controversy. Picture: Instagram

Fans took to the comment section to roast Kylie for her trip to the shop, with one joking "did you take the private jet here too?"

Another said that Kylie was in her "middle class era", and asked Kylie to take her shopping too.

Other's found Kylie's trip with her daughter and nieces to be "quality family time" and said the video was "sweet".

Forbes declared Jenner the world's youngest "self-made" billionaire at age 21. Picture: Getty Images

Jenner reportedly bought her jet in 2020 for a whopping $72.8 million. The jet has 10 leather seats embroidered with her initials.

The target trip comes months after Kylie and Kardashian matriarch Kris faced backlash for their reaction after comparing a car wash to Disneyland.

Many fans believed that they were 'out of touch' after Kris admitted that she "hadn't been to a grocery store in two years."