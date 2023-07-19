Cardi B grinds on husband Offset at daughter Kulture's fifth birthday party

Cardi B and Offset enjoy night out

The rappers ensured that they had fun at their daughter's fifth birthday party.

Cardi B and her husband Offset made sure that they had a good time at their daughter's fifth birthday party, and danced like nobody was watching.

Kulture's parents threw a lavish Super Mario-themed party for her birthday, and went all out for the bash.

There was a ball pit, a ceramics area and even a bouncy castle, but all eyes were on Cardi and Offset as they danced together.

Cardi B and Offset pictured earlier this month. Picture: Getty

Kulture was dressed like Princess Peach, and her mum Cardi channeled Cinderella in a blue sequinned gown.

Meanwhile, Offset wore a black graphic tee and leather pants, as Cardi twerked on Offset during their child's party.

The pair seemed to have reconciled after recent infidelity rumours between them caused a rift on social media after Offset claimed Cardi was unfaithful.

Cardi B grinds on Offset at daughter Kulture’s 5th birthday https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/NkGqCVIalY — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 18, 2023

Cardi B was clearly having none of this and quipped: "You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of."

The 30-year-old rapper continued,"Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me.

Yes, honey!""Listen," she went on, speaking directly to her listeners. "Don’t pay attention to that country man, y’all."