Cardi B grinds on husband Offset at daughter Kulture's fifth birthday party

19 July 2023, 10:44

Cardi B and Offset enjoy night out

The rappers ensured that they had fun at their daughter's fifth birthday party.

Cardi B and her husband Offset made sure that they had a good time at their daughter's fifth birthday party, and danced like nobody was watching.

Kulture's parents threw a lavish Super Mario-themed party for her birthday, and went all out for the bash.

There was a ball pit, a ceramics area and even a bouncy castle, but all eyes were on Cardi and Offset as they danced together.

Cardi B and Offset gift daughter Kulture, 5, a $20,000 Birkin for her birthday

Cardi B and Offset pictured earlier this month.
Cardi B and Offset pictured earlier this month. Picture: Getty

Kulture was dressed like Princess Peach, and her mum Cardi channeled Cinderella in a blue sequinned gown.

Meanwhile, Offset wore a black graphic tee and leather pants, as Cardi twerked on Offset during their child's party.

The pair seemed to have reconciled after recent infidelity rumours between them caused a rift on social media after Offset claimed Cardi was unfaithful.

Cardi B responds to husband Offset's claims she cheated on him

Cardi B was clearly having none of this and quipped: "You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of."

The 30-year-old rapper continued,"Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me.

Yes, honey!""Listen," she went on, speaking directly to her listeners. "Don’t pay attention to that country man, y’all."

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Cardi B News

Cardi B and Offset gift daughter Kulture, 5, a $20,000 Birkin for her birthday

Cardi B and Offset gift daughter Kulture, 5, a $20,000 Birkin for her birthday

Cardi B responds to husband Offset's claims she cheated on him

Cardi B responds to husband Offset's claims she cheated on him

Cardi B addresses accusations of trolling Ice Spice on stage

Cardi B addresses accusations of trolling Ice Spice on stage

Cardi B divides fans after sharing daughter Kulture's school lunch

Cardi B divides fans after sharing daughter Kulture's school lunch

Cardi B reveals plastic surgery secret about ex-friend Kim Kardashian

Cardi B reveals plastic surgery secret about ex-friend Kim Kardashian

More News

Police issue search warrant in Tupac murder case 26 Years after shooting

Police issue search warrant in Tupac murder case 26 Years after shooting

Tupac

J Hus ft. Burna Boy 'Masculine' lyrics meaning revealed

J Hus ft. Burna Boy 'Masculine' lyrics meaning revealed

Post Malone New Album 'Austin': release date, tracklist, features & more

Post Malone New Album 'Austin': Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Lori Harvey shares a kiss with boyfriend Damson Idris amid Quavo dating rumours

Lori Harvey shares a kiss with boyfriend Damson Idris amid Quavo dating rumours

Lori Harvey

What is Jordyn Woods' net worth?

What is Jordyn Woods' net worth in 2023?