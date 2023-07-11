Cardi B and Offset gift daughter Kulture, 5, a $20,000 Birkin for her birthday

11 July 2023, 17:30

Cardi B and Offset enjoy night out

The rappers ensured their 5-year-old daughter received an extra-ordinary present for her fifth birthday.

Cardi B and Offset have splashed the cash and gifted their daughter Kulture a Birkin bag for her fifth birthday.

The hot pink bag retails for a whopping $20,000, which comes as Kulture received a huge $50,000 for her fourth birthday last year.

Their eldest child, Kulture, turned 5 on July 10, and since her birth she has been showered in gifts ever since.

Cardi B responds to husband Offset's claims she cheated on him

Cardi B and Kulture pictured in 2020.
Cardi B and Kulture pictured in 2020. Picture: Getty

Cardi and Offset both shared a series of pictures on their Instagrams of their child posing in a pink leotard and tutu.

What was different between her and other children was the bag she was holding - a hot pink Hermes Birkin Bag.

This accessory retails for a huge $20,000 (£15,500), and one of the same bags was auctioned by Sothebys in the estimated range of $22-$28,000.

Cardi B addresses accusations of trolling Ice Spice on stage

Kulture posing with her new Birkin bag.
Kulture posing with her new Birkin bag. Picture: Instagram

The website described the bag as having "Bubblegum Pink epsom leather with palladium hardware and has contrast stitching, front toggle closure, clochette with lock and two keys, and double rolled handles."

This isn't the first Birkin Kulture owns, it is actually her third. She received one worth an estimated $48,000 on her third birthday, and got her first when she was just two.

She enjoyed an extravagant day of celebrations at DreamWorks Water Park, where she enjoyed cakes, DJ's in a private area.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Cardi B News

Cardi B responds to husband Offset's claims she cheated on him

Cardi B responds to husband Offset's claims she cheated on him

Cardi B addresses accusations of trolling Ice Spice on stage

Cardi B addresses accusations of trolling Ice Spice on stage

Cardi B divides fans after sharing daughter Kulture's school lunch

Cardi B divides fans after sharing daughter Kulture's school lunch

Cardi B reveals plastic surgery secret about ex-friend Kim Kardashian

Cardi B reveals plastic surgery secret about ex-friend Kim Kardashian

Cardi B attends court after failing to complete 15 days of community service

Cardi B attends court after failing to complete 15 days of community service

More News

Drake fined $230,000 for performing 20 minutes after curfew

Drake fined $230,000 for performing 20 minutes after curfew

Drake

Kim Kardashian 'freaks out' over mysterious shadow in mirror selfie

Kim Kardashian 'freaks out' over mysterious shadow in mirror selfie

Is Drake touring the UK and Europe in 2023?

Are Drake and 21 Savage touring the UK and Europe in 2023?

Drake

Brunch 'N' Beats is here!

Capital XTRA throws Brunch 'N' Beats Party with Mentos at Between The Bridges, Southbank!

Tickets

Keke Palmer's boyfriend removes pictures of her on Instagram after receiving backlash

Keke Palmer's boyfriend removes pictures of her on Instagram after receiving backlash