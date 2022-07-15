Cardi B and Offset gift daughter Kulture, 4, $50,000 for her birthday

Cardi B and Offset made sure their daughter Kulture was spoilt on her fourth birthday.

Rapper Cardi B and Offset have gifted their daughter Kulture $50,000 for her fourth birthday.

The Migos member posted a video of Kulture relaxing in the back of a car who then displayed the cash.

Kulture turned four on July 10, and the family celebrated with a trip to an interactive children’s museum.

Offset and Kulture spending time together. Picture: Instagram

The rappers shared several videos on their Instagram stories where the family spent quality time with each other, including their younger son Wave.

In the video, Offset filmed Kulture holding a wad of cash and asking his daughter “what is that?”

Kulture holding her birthday present. Picture: Instagram

She then replied “a ticket!”, which means one million dollars.

Offset corrected her, “a ticket is a million, girl. That’s 50. Say 50!”

Kulture smiling as she holds $50k. Picture: Instagram

The Grammy winning rapper later shared a video of Kulture looking at a sweet portrait that had been made of Cards face.

This isn’t the first time that Kulture has been spoilt on her birthday - in July of 2020 Offset gifted her own Birkin bag.

The bag is worth $8000 and is hot pink.

The family of four on Mother's day this year. Picture: Instagram

Cardi B and Offset began seeing each other in 2017 and were publicly engaged that October.

The couple have two children together - Kulture, now 4, and Wave, 10 months.