Cardi B, Offset and daughter Kulture set to star in 'Baby Shark's Big Show'

25 March 2022, 12:53

The episode will premiere on Nickelodeon on April 15th

Cardi B has announced that Nickelodeon has given her, Offset and their daughter Kulture a guest spot episode of Baby Shark’s Big Show! next month.

Cardi B slams troll for cheeky comment on her plastic surgery

Voicing the role of Sharki B; who is 'the biggest star in the seven seas — flashy, awe-inspiring, and ruthlessly fun—but always 100% herself and fin-spires other fishies to do the same, her husband Offset will also appears as Offshore and Culture as Kulture Shark.

In this episode, Baby Shark and William stumble across Sharki B and her family on their way to see her perform her new dance craze, "The Seaweed Sway," at her concert.

In the trailer for the episode, you can hear a sample of the music and see Sharki asks her new pals to tour her around town and invites them to perform with her onstage for "The Seaweed Sway."

Cardi B and her family in the upcoming episode of Nickelodeon’s ‘Baby Shark’s Big Show’
Cardi B and her family in the upcoming episode of Nickelodeon’s ‘Baby Shark’s Big Show’. Picture: YouTube

As Sharki B's performance approaches, William continues to struggle with the dance's climactic move. Is he going to figure it out in time?

Fans of the 'WAP' rapper know that she is already a big fan of the cartoon shark, tweeting about it back in 2018 where she posted the lyrics to the hit kids song.

The following year, she tweeted that her daughter Kulture likes 'the whole baby shark mixtape' alongside songs including J Balvin and Willy William’s "Mi Gente".

Last month, Cardi clapped back at online trolls for leaving disgusting cruel comments about Kulture under her official Instagram account.

After Twitter account @ChampagnePriv_ shared the screenshots of the comment section, the 'WAP' rapper tweeted in a now deleted post:

"Haven’t been checking my daughter account but now I’m going to lock her page. I don’t know wtf is going on but I hope y’all moms die for giving birth to you h*e a** weirdos".

Cardi B with baby Kulture perform at Offset In Concert at Sony Hall on October 16, 2019 in New York City
Cardi B with baby Kulture perform at Offset In Concert at Sony Hall on October 16, 2019 in New York City. Picture: Getty

