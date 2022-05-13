Cardi B slams DJ for mistaking her for Nicki Minaj at New York strip club

DJ Will The Bronx rapper took to her IG stories claiming she was 'set up' by DJ Will before adding "I handle my business in real life"

Cardi B has responded to the DJ who addressed her as her rival Nicki Minaj during her most recent appearance at a famous strip club in New York City,

Taking to her IG stories, the mum-of-two told her fans "Motherf***ers were trying to set me up and everything. And let me tell you something, I handle my business in real life".

Cardi says she was set up and addresses Bardi Gang & says they be mute when blogs try to spin narratives. pic.twitter.com/JkAH1oZKx4 — ✨GOT DA SCOOP✨ (@GotDaScoop) May 12, 2022

"I don’t think y’all really knew what was going on. I don’t think y’all understand what was going on, and when somebody tries to explain it, y’all coming sideways. And it’s, like, why?".

She continued: "I bet y’all didn’t know I got set up. I bet y’all not peeping that certain videos were made from professional cameras, because it was all a setup".

Cardi B and Offset during Offset Hosts Wonderland on May 11, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

On Wednesday, Cardi made an appearance at Richie Romero’s Wonderland nightclub with her husband Offset and her sister Hennessy, dancing inside the club with her entourage.

Shortly after her presence was known, DJ Will, grabbed the mic and shouted "Shout out to Nicki Minaj in the muthaf***in’ building, let’s go!".

He then started playing Nicki's recent single 'Do We Have a Problem?' before adding "Nicki, let’s f**k it up. Let’s go!".

Cardi, who caught wind of the shade, then grabbed the microphone and responded saying:

"Who is in the building tonight? ’Cause, we want all the f***ing smoke, ya heard!?" before her and Megan The Stallion’s 'WAP' started playing.

"Are we getting dangerous tonight? DJ, are we getting f***ing dangerous tonight?".

Cardi B attends as Playboy celebrates BIGBUNNY Launch at Miami Art Week at Casa Tua on December 03, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. Picture: Getty

Nicki Minaj accused her of biting her style, while Cardi accused Nicki of dissing her on their Migos collaboration "Motorsport". The two have been publicly feuding for the past five years.