Quavo accused of throwing shade at Offset's Takeoff tattoo

21 April 2023, 13:17

Quavo and his pals ride through Houston with a gun in the front seat hours ahead of shooting which saw Takeoff be fatally shot

Quavo has seemingly hit back at Offset after he revealed a tribute tattoo for late Migos member Takeoff.

The tension between Migos members Quavo and Offset appears to not be over as the former seemingly threw shade at his bandmate over a tattoo dedicated to Takeoff.

Quavo shared some pictures of him standing on top of the plane, with a caption that led fans to believe that he was throwing shade at bandmate Offset.

Meanwhile, Offset revealed this week a large inking on his back in memoriam of Takeoff, who was tragically shot and killed in November 2022.

Takeoff's accused killer released after posting $1 million bond

Quavo, Offset and Takeoff formed the rap trio Migos.
Quavo, Offset and Takeoff formed the rap trio Migos. Picture: Getty Images
Quavo has been accused of shading fellow Migos member Offset.
Quavo has been accused of shading fellow Migos member Offset. Picture: Getty

In the caption of the post, Quavo wrote, "Rocket Power It's In You, Not On You!"

This then prompted fans to speculate whether it was a diss of fellow bandmate Offset, with commenters writing: "I hope this isn't a subliminal message."

Another said: "Disappointing and unnecessary caption unc," as a third quipped: "Are u mad Offset got that dope Tattoo of Takeoff ???its giving bitter."

Offset admits he is "in a dark place" following Takeoff's death

Offset debuted his tattoo dedicated to Takeoff just a few days before this post, which is a large inking on his back as a portrait of the late rapper.

Migos had reportedly split before Takeoff's tragic death, with Quavo and the late rapper releasing a collaborative album less than a month before Takeoff was shot in Houston, Texas.

Offset and Quavo allegedly also fought backstage at the Grammy Awards this February, after Quavo reportedly didn't let Offset join him during a tribute performance for Takeoff.

