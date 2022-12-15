Offset admits he is "in a dark place" following Takeoff's death

Offset has said that he is struggling following fellow Migos member Takeoff's sudden passing.

Migos member Offset has revealed that he is 'in a dark place' following his cousin and fellow member Takeoff's sudden death last month.

His wife, Cardi B, has admitted that she feels 'hopeless' trying to help her husband as he grieves Takeoff.

Takeoff was tragically shot and killed in Texas last month, and his alleged killer has been released on jail.

Cardi B and Offset pictured earlier this year. Picture: Getty

The couple are currently in Jamaica to celebrate his 31st birthday surrounded by friends and family, and have taken excursions whilst on vacation.

The pair have been zip lining, kayaking and dancing with locals in the country.

Before the trip, Offset tweeted that he was "In a dark place" in an apparent reference to Takeoff's death.

Quavo, Offset and Takeoff formed the rap trio Migos. Picture: Getty Images

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, formed the group Migos with his cousin Offset and uncle Quavo over a decade ago.

Both remaining members of Migos have penned sweet tributes to Takeoff since his death, with Offset writing last week, "The pain you have left me with is unbearable."

Takeoff's funeral was held on November 11th in Georgia, with celebrities like Justin Bieber and Drake attending.