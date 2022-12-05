Cardi B reveals she was paid $1 million for 35-minute performance

Cardi B addressed a troll on Twitter and revealed she was paid seven figures for a short set at a banking conference.

Cardi B really said booked and busy over the weekend after revealing she was paid a whopping $1 million to perform at an exclusive banking event for 35-minutes.

The rapper took to Twitter with the receipt for the performance to hit back at trolls who speculated that Cardi is worried about releasing a new album in case the sales numbers are low.

She has since deleted the tweet of her receipt showing the million-dollar paycheque, but the money payment still stands.

Cardi was in Miami over the weekend. Picture: Getty

"I got payed 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers event private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes", Cardi revealed over on Twitter.

She continued by saying, "THINK ABOUT THAT WHEN YOU TYPE ABOUT THIS GRAMMY WINNER," and added a gold cup emoji.

The 'Up' rapper attached a document from WP Touring, which showed that Cardi was indeed paid a million for her performance.

In the same Twitter spiel, Cardi also responded to critics who speculated that the rapper was afraid to release a new project because she would be fearful over first week sales.

"I’m never afraid of numbers honey," she wrote in a now deleted tweet.

"And I don’t gotta put an another album if I want to I EATS GOOD OF MY diamond records alone. Don’t drag other b*tches to make your point drag the man that’s running their mouth…Grown man!"

Last night performing for the best bank in America….PERFORMING IS MY PASSION❤️…..#lovewhatyoudo pic.twitter.com/mLPjjAJphW — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 3, 2022

Cardi then re-shared a tweet that reported that her 2019 arena tour became the first tour by a female rapper to gross over a million dollars per show.

The rapper also added in a since-deleted tweet: "I am a human baby ..when I drop my album I’m touring the world .I gotta mentally & physically prepare myself for all of that. I didn’t have management for 2 years and now I’m feelin ready... I DO THINGS ON MY TIME MY WAY."

Cardi then revealed that she will drop her second album when she is resady and on her own time.