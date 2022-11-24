Cardi B sparks conversation after revealing love for Netflix show 'The Crown'

24 November 2022, 16:27

Cardi has revealed that she has been watching the show, and has some pretty strong opinions over it.

Cardi B has revealed that she is currently watching Netflix show 'The Crown', and sees herself "smoking cigarettes and eating biscuits" with Princess Margaret.

In a world away from her life as a rapper, the 'Up' rapper took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the drama series documenting the English Royal Family.

She tweeted to her 26 million Twitter followers about the series, which prompted a slew of discussion over her opinions.

Cardi B hit with $5 million lawsuit after accusations of 'raunchy' and 'disgusting' mixtape cover art

Cardi B at the Met Gala earlier this year
Cardi B at the Met Gala earlier this year. Picture: Getty Images

"Y'all wanna talk about The Crown?" she wrote on Twitter.

After a follower asked for her "thoughts on Camilla and Charles", the rapper declared that she has only watched 13 episodes - meaning that she is halfway through series two.

The rapper revealed that she is a big fan of Princess Margaret, the sister of Queen Elizabeth II.

Offset, Quavo & Cardi B spotted for first time after Takeoff's tragic death

Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

"I like Princess Margaret... I can see me smokin cigarettes and eating biscuits wit her," Cardi tweeted.

Fans were quick to reply to Cardi over her opinions on the Netflix show with one saying: "that's what I'm talking about."

Another said: "Yeah she's a vibe and so real, we love that Cardi."

