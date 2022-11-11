Offset, Quavo & Cardi B spotted for first time after Takeoff’s tragic death

The members of Migos and Cardi B were seen publicly after attending Takeoff's wake last night.

Cardi B, Quavo and Offset have been spotted for the first time since Takeoff's tragic passing on 1 November.

The three rappers were seen dressed in black as they attended the late Migos star's wake on Thursday night (10 November).

Takeoff's funeral is due to take place this Friday, with stars such as Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys set to perform.

When is Takeoff's funeral? Who is attending, location and more

Quavo, Offset and Takeoff formed the rap trio Migos. Picture: Getty Images

Quavo and Offset had a falling out earlier this year, but were seen with Offset's wife and rapper Cardi B as they joined other family members to celebrate Takeoff's life.

The reunion comes just a day before Takeoff's funeral, which will take place in Atlanta's State Farm Arena, in pictures obtained by this magazine.

20,000 people are set to gather for the memorial service, which will include performances from Justin Bieber and other musicians.

Cardi B and Offset pay tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff

Cardi B married Offset in 2017 and share two children, Kulture and Wave, together. Picture: Getty Images

Rapper Drake has cancelled his upcoming New York concerts this weekend in order to pay respect to Takeoff.

The rapper was only 28 when he was shot and killed earlier this month.

Houston Police have opened an investigation into the rapper's death, which was ruled as a homocide.

Police launch investigation over Migos star Takeoff's death

Takeoff was one third of rapper Migos, and was 28 when he was shot and killed. . Picture: Getty Images

Takeoff, Quavo and Offset formed Migos in 2008, and released hits such as 'Stir Fry' and 'Bad and Boujee'.

Offset paid tribute to Takeoff by changing his profile picture to the late rapper, and Cardi B retweeted a video of Takeoff speaking about the importance of family.

Quavo, who was with the rapper when he was killed, is yet to publicly address Takeoff's tragic death.