Quavo hints at Saweetie sleeping with Offset on new track 'Messy'

7 October 2022, 11:32

Some lines from a new song from Quavo and Takeoff's new album have left fans guessing that Quavo has spilt the tea about Saweetie.

Quavo has hinted at Saweetie having a relationship with estranged Migos member Offset in a new track from his album.

This Friday, Quavo and Takeoff dropped their debut album as a duo, Only Built for Infinity Links, which features the aptly-titled track 'Messy'.

Some fans are convinced that some lyrics are hinting at Quavo's ex-girlfriend sleeping with Offset.

Quavo gifts girlfriend Saweetie a custom Bentley for Christmas

Quavo and Saweetie pictured before their split
Quavo and Saweetie pictured before their split. Picture: Getty Images

"I said, ‘Caresha please’ 'cause she too messy (Woo, please)," Quavon raps on the track, which is a possible reference to Saweetie's recent appearance on Yung Miami's podcast titled Caresha Please.

"B***h fucked my dawg behind my back, but I ain't stressin' (Not at all) / You wanted the gang, you shoulda just said it, we would have blessed it (You shoulda just said it) / Now s**t got messy (Uh)."

Social media went into overdrive after these lyrics dropped, due to the speculation that Quavo was referring to a secret hookup between Saweetie and Offset.

Saweetie dating history: her boyfriends and exes from Quavo to Justin Combs

One fan took to Twitter to express her view on the situation, saying that: "that’s so messy. Not only are u cheating on ya wife AGAIN, but this time with ya cousins girlfriend."

Saweetie and Quavo dated for two years, but broke up in March 2021 with the 'Best Friend' rapper declaring she had endured 'Betrayal' by her ex.

Others however assumed that Quavo is talking about Lil Baby, who Saweetie was rumoured to be dating after she and Quavo split.

Why did Saweetie and Quavo break up?

The pair dated for two years.
The pair dated for two years. Picture: Getty Images

The status of group Migos seemed to be rocky since May this year when Offset unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram and Quavo and Offset began appearing as a duo, and have now released their debut album.

"I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo," Quavo said on the Big Facts podcast. "Because we came from a loyal family. [We] supposed to stick together. Sometimes when shit don't work out, it ain't meant to be."

Saweetie, Quavo and Offset are yet to respond to the rumours.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Ice Spice Dating History

Ice Spice dating history: From Drake to Caleb McLaughlin

Kanye West reveals crush on Kylie Jenner's BFF Stassie

Kanye West reveals crush on Kylie Jenner's best friend Stassie

Kanye West

Ice Spice responds after her alleged 'sex tape' leaks on Twitter

Ice Spice responds after her alleged 'sex tape' leaks on Twitter

Kendall Jenner trolls Kim Kardashian over 'diaper-like' orange jumpsuit

Kendall Jenner trolls Kim Kardashian over 'diaper-like' orange jumpsuit

Trending

Kylie Jenner shares rare picture of her baby son to fans delight

Kylie Jenner shares rare picture of her baby son to fans delight

Kylie Jenner

Pete Davidson 'removing his Kim Kardashian tattoos' as he's spotted with plaster on his neck

Pete Davidson 'removing his Kim Kardashian tattoos' as he's spotted with plaster on his neck
Miguel’s wife Nazanin Mandi files for divorce after three years of marriage

Miguel’s wife Nazanin Mandi files for divorce after three years of marriage

Miguel

Khloé Kardashian responds to 'huge Photoshop fail' in since-deleted photo

Khloé Kardashian responds to 'huge Photoshop fail' in since-deleted photo

Kourtney Kardashian admits she sleeps in the same bed as her 10-year-old daughter Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian admits she sleeps in the same bed as her 10-year-old daughter Penelope

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

Homegrown