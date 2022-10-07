Quavo hints at Saweetie sleeping with Offset on new track 'Messy'

Some lines from a new song from Quavo and Takeoff's new album have left fans guessing that Quavo has spilt the tea about Saweetie.

Quavo has hinted at Saweetie having a relationship with estranged Migos member Offset in a new track from his album.

This Friday, Quavo and Takeoff dropped their debut album as a duo, Only Built for Infinity Links, which features the aptly-titled track 'Messy'.

Some fans are convinced that some lyrics are hinting at Quavo's ex-girlfriend sleeping with Offset.

Quavo and Saweetie pictured before their split. Picture: Getty Images

"I said, ‘Caresha please’ 'cause she too messy (Woo, please)," Quavon raps on the track, which is a possible reference to Saweetie's recent appearance on Yung Miami's podcast titled Caresha Please.

"B***h fucked my dawg behind my back, but I ain't stressin' (Not at all) / You wanted the gang, you shoulda just said it, we would have blessed it (You shoulda just said it) / Now s**t got messy (Uh)."

Social media went into overdrive after these lyrics dropped, due to the speculation that Quavo was referring to a secret hookup between Saweetie and Offset.

The rumors about offset & saweetie been going around all year & now Quavo calling offset unloyal and saying saweetie fcked his dawg behind his back basically confirms it😭😭that’s so messy. Not only are u cheating on ya wife AGAIN, but this time with ya cousins girlfriend — Glamour🧚🏽‍♀️🥀 (@LilCuchiSquirt) October 6, 2022

One fan took to Twitter to express her view on the situation, saying that: "that’s so messy. Not only are u cheating on ya wife AGAIN, but this time with ya cousins girlfriend."

Saweetie and Quavo dated for two years, but broke up in March 2021 with the 'Best Friend' rapper declaring she had endured 'Betrayal' by her ex.

Others however assumed that Quavo is talking about Lil Baby, who Saweetie was rumoured to be dating after she and Quavo split.

The pair dated for two years. Picture: Getty Images

The status of group Migos seemed to be rocky since May this year when Offset unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram and Quavo and Offset began appearing as a duo, and have now released their debut album.

"I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo," Quavo said on the Big Facts podcast. "Because we came from a loyal family. [We] supposed to stick together. Sometimes when shit don't work out, it ain't meant to be."

Saweetie, Quavo and Offset are yet to respond to the rumours.