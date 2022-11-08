When is Takeoff's funeral? Who is attending, location and more

When is Takeoff's funeral? Who is attending? Here's all we know about the tribute towards Migos star Takeoff.

Arrangements for Migos star Takeoff's funeral have been revealed, after he was sadly shot and killed last week.

The 28-year-old rapper was confirmed to be deceased by Police after an incident occurred at a private party on Monday (Oct 31) evening at a bowling alley.

Now, plans are in place for Takeoff's send off, including an event to celebrate the life of the Migos rapper.

Quavo, Offset and Takeoff formed the rap trio Migos. Picture: Getty Images