Inside Cardi B and Offset's extravagant car-themed first birthday party for son Wave

Cardi B and Offset threw their son Wave an adorable first birthday party which was car themed.

Rapper Cardi B and her husband Offset have thrown their son Wave an extravagant car-themed party to celebrate his first birthday.

The 29-year-old 'Up' rapper shared various moments on social media as her family and friends celebrated her son turning one with a lavish party.

The birthday boy made his own entrance on a bedazzled truck, which was gifted to him by Cardi B's sister.

Wave's first birthday was a lavish affair.

Wave entered the party via the car, and was met by his sister Kulture, 4, and Offset's three other children from previous relationships.

The family wore a matching denim two-piece outfit complete with flower embellshments.

Inside the party, Wave was treated with three sports cars parked up side by side against a blue walkway with bright balloons.

Wave entered his party in a personalised car as Offset and his other siblings watched.

Cardi and Offset documented their son's birthday with lots of social interaction on Instagram, and gave fans an insight to the party of their son.

Wave was born in 2021, and Offset and Cardi also share daughter Kulture, 4, together.

His party was attended by several guests including family and friends, as well as lots of photographers to snap footage from the occasion.

The Bodak Yellow rapper shared lots of content from Wave's party.

Three years ago, Cardi and Offset paid an upwards of $400,000 on their daughter Kulture's first birthday party, which included similarly extravagant set-up.

The cake alone reportedly cost $100,000 and was themed around words.

It is unclear how much Wave's first birthday cost, however it is looking to be major bucks.