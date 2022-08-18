Cardi B divides fans after getting her first face tattoo

18 August 2022, 15:06

Cardi B has added a new piece of artwork to her already extensive tattoo collection ... this time on her face.

Cardi B has added to her collection of tattoos with her very first face tattoo.

The 29-year-old 'Up' rapper was seen getting the side of her jaw tatted in a video posted to Instagram by tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos last week.

In the clip, the songstress can be seeing covering her face as it is being inked, where the tattoo appears to be red instead of traditional black ink.

Cardi being tattooed by her artist.
Cardi being tattooed by her artist. Picture: Instagram

Santos captioned the post: "Today's work Cardi B" in Spanish.

The artist also shared a selfie of him and Cardi which partially showed off the design, although it is unclear what it resembles or what it means.

Despite the new inking, fans were left divided over the placement of the tattoo on her jawline.

Cardi showed off her makeup-free face and new tattoo in this selfie with the tattoo artist.
Cardi showed off her makeup-free face and new tattoo in this selfie with the tattoo artist. Picture: Instagram

One commented: "OMG not a good move... I love cardi.B, trust.. NEVA the face takes away ya beauty", pointing to its placement on her jawline.

Others defended Cardi's new inking, and said it is "her body, her choice", and others asked for the final result and a clearer image of the new tattoo.

Cardi B already has multiple tattoos, including a huge inking from her back to her thighs which took '60+ hours' of work to complete.

