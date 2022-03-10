Cardi B slams trolls complaining about first photo of her 6-month-old son
10 March 2022, 17:49
The rapstress clapped back at trolls who were dissatisfied with the first photo she shared of her and Offset's 6-month-old son.
Cardi B responded to several trolls after she post the first photo of her 6-month-old son with the world.
On Wednesday (Mar 8) the 29-year-old rapstress expressed that her son is teething at the moment, when a fan made a comment about not having seen her son yet.
The 'Up' rapstress then shared a photo of her son – whom she has not yet revealed a name for.
“That’s all y’all will get,” Cardi wrote alongside a very zoomed-in photo of her son’s eye, giving fans the slightest glimpse of him.
Cardi and Offset welcomed their second child back in September, 2021.
At the time, they shared a photo of them in the hospital but their child was wrapped in a blanket and his face was not visible.
Cardi captioned the post: "9/4/21🦕💙🧸".
The pair have done a good job keeping their son out of the public eye, but some fans were still unsatisfied with the photo Cardi did share of her son.
“How people mad cause people was asking me to see my son and I replied?” she wrote after fans complained about the photo.
“It seems like I can’t do or say nothing these days wit out people getting irritated. Maybe I should delete my social medias or just cause Wtfff …
If I post is cause I want attention, If I speak my mind is cause I want attention, if I post a pic I want attention, I’d I talk about my kids which I’m wit everyday is cause I want attention…Like wtfff."
One troll tweeted at her, “girl you’re a mother of 2 talking about wanting to die just cause of some internet ppl.”
Cardi, in a quote tweet, replied, “Did I said I wanted to die? You dumb slow b**ch.” Another individual with a Nicki Minaj header on their profile asked why she let the comments of “broke people” bother her, and suggested Cardi only posts online “when another female is trending.”
"I POST EVERY SINGLE DAY!!" replied Cardi. "Why do I have to limit myself due to another person ? Y’all want me to not be on the internet or do sh*t cause of other people ?are you dumb ? How you want me to dim my light and life for other people. The f**k ?" In one last tweet about the situation, she replied to a fan supporting her.
“You right babes… Imma let people have their fun,” she said. “Cause my next single is super pressure.”
This isn’t the only time Cardi has hit back at the trolls as of recent. Cardi defended her husband Offset's fashion choices earlier this month after fans were roasting his outfit.