Cardi B slams trolls complaining about first photo of her 6-month-old son

On Wednesday (Mar 8) the 29-year-old rapstress expressed that her son is teething at the moment, when a fan made a comment about not having seen her son yet.

Offset and Cardi B welcomed their first child, daughter Kulture in 2018. The married couple went onto welcome their son in September 2021. Picture: Getty

The 'Up' rapstress then shared a photo of her son – whom she has not yet revealed a name for.

“That’s all y’all will get,” Cardi wrote alongside a very zoomed-in photo of her son’s eye, giving fans the slightest glimpse of him.

Cardi and Offset welcomed their second child back in September, 2021.

Cardi B shares a photo of her 6 month-year-old son on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

At the time, they shared a photo of them in the hospital but their child was wrapped in a blanket and his face was not visible.

Cardi captioned the post: "9/4/21🦕💙🧸".

Cardi B (R) and Offset (L) welcomed their baby son on the 4th September 2021. Picture: Instagram

The pair have done a good job keeping their son out of the public eye, but some fans were still unsatisfied with the photo Cardi did share of her son.

“How people mad cause people was asking me to see my son and I replied?” she wrote after fans complained about the photo.

Cardi B claps back at fans who complained after she posted a photo of her son. Picture: Twitter

“It seems like I can’t do or say nothing these days wit out people getting irritated. Maybe I should delete my social medias or just cause Wtfff …

If I post is cause I want attention, If I speak my mind is cause I want attention, if I post a pic I want attention, I’d I talk about my kids which I’m wit everyday is cause I want attention…Like wtfff."

Cardi B slams a fan who criticised her for being irritated at a trolls comments. Picture: Twitter

One troll tweeted at her, “girl you’re a mother of 2 talking about wanting to die just cause of some internet ppl.”

Cardi, in a quote tweet, replied, “Did I said I wanted to die? You dumb slow b**ch.” Another individual with a Nicki Minaj header on their profile asked why she let the comments of “broke people” bother her, and suggested Cardi only posts online “when another female is trending.”

Cardi B responds to fans claiming she posted due to steal the spotlight from another female trending. Picture: Twitter

"I POST EVERY SINGLE DAY!!" replied Cardi. "Why do I have to limit myself due to another person ? Y’all want me to not be on the internet or do sh*t cause of other people ?are you dumb ? How you want me to dim my light and life for other people. The f**k ?" In one last tweet about the situation, she replied to a fan supporting her.

“You right babes… Imma let people have their fun,” she said. “Cause my next single is super pressure.”

This isn’t the only time Cardi has hit back at the trolls as of recent. Cardi defended her husband Offset's fashion choices earlier this month after fans were roasting his outfit.