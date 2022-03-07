Cardi B claps back at fans roasting Offset's fashion choices

The rapstress has defended her husband, Offset's choice of style after the rapper was roasted for his outfit.

Cardi B has clapped back at a fan who questioned her husband Offset's "outlandish" outfit.

On Sunday (Mar 6) the 'Up' rapstress defended her beau's choice of style when many fans roasted the Migos rapper's outfit.

Cardi B and Offset met in 2017 and got married that same year. The married couple have a three-year-old daughter, Kulture. Picture: Getty

Offset was seen wearing a white and red flare sleeve sweater, paired with red leather pants in a post he uploaded on Instagram.

The 'Ric Flair Drip rapper captioned the video of his performance, writing: "New music otw" with multiple fire emojis.

Fans quickly jumped into his comment section to comment on his outfit. One fan wrote: "Man what do y’all be wearing" while another wrote: "I mean what does he have on? Looks crazy ain’t an Halloween party".

Cardi B took to Twitter after a fan questioned Offset's outfit on the social media platform. The fan wrote: ""Man wtf do these n****s be wearing ???".

Once Cardi came across the comment, she swiftly clapped back, writing: ""He puttin that sh*t on !! Y'all talk sh*t first then these rappers start wearing it."

Cardi B claps back at fan over Offset's 'outlandish' outfit. Picture: Twitter

While many fans weren't feeling Offset's look, other fans praised his outfit. One fan wrote: "This MAN IS A FASHION ICON" while another wrote: "I like the fit it’s giving Ric flair".

A third fan wrote: "ppl so used to basic graphic tees and jordan’s that anything other than that is seen as weird" while a fourth added: "Nah cause he ate, the fit ,the vibe is all there".

Although Offset's fit seemed to be the main topic of conversation sparked from the video, fans were also excited that he teased new music would be dropping soon.

Back in January, Offset had teased a new music video that fans are still highly anticipating.

The Migos released their fourth studio album Culture III on June 11, 2021. It was the last project released from Offset.