Cardi B claps back at Tasha K after she admits to not having $4M to pay her

After the YouTuber claimed she 'ain't got the money to pay' after being ordered so by the court, the WAP rapper responded on Twitter tweeting "b*tch better have my money"

Cardi B has replied to Tasha Kebe's claim that she 'ain't got the money' to pay her the $4 million she owes after losing the defamation lawsuit back in January.

Taking to Twitter, the 'I Like It' rapper tweeted: "Think is a game but trust imma come for everything …..BBHMM" – referencing Rihanna's 2015 hit 'B*tch Better Have My Money'.

Think is a game but trust imma come for everything …..BBHMM — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 22, 2022

Her response to Tasha comes after the blogger appeared on Kendall Kyndall and Kendra G's chat show 'Social Society', where she was asked 'if she has the amount of money to pay the lawsuit and whether she was worth that much money' to which she responded:

"Listen, I ain't got it. Don't ask me for no money. I ain't got it. But listen, we have business things in place that takes care of things like this".

Adding that she is currently in the process of appealing the court's decision because she's 'not trying to pay anyone $4 million', she continued:

"But listen we have business things in place that takes care of things like this. But of course, the appellate court and the supreme court is in process right now".

Back in January, the 'Bodak Yellow rapper' was awarded $4.1 million in damages after winning her defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress lawsuit against the blogger.

Cardi B with daughter Kulture at Teyana Taylor "The Album" Listening Party in 2020. Picture: Getty

According to the lawsuit, Tasha became obsessed with slandering and harassing Cardi B – whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – releasing 38 false statement videos on her YouTube channel about the rapper's personal life.

The lawsuit, which was filed in March 2019 claimed that she accused the rapper of using cocaine and MDMA, as well as partaking in prostitution which prompted Cardi's detractors to target her on social media, particularly under photographs of her kissing her daughter Kulture Cephus.

When Cardi was pregnant with her first child, she made various sensational claims, including that the baby might be born with intellectual disability.

Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

After winning the lawsuit, Cardi made a statement outside the courtroom that read:

"After almost four years of repeated libel and slander against me, being able to walk away from this victorious brings me great happiness. I appreciate Judge Ray for conducting a fair and impartial trial. I am grateful for the jury and their careful deliberation over the past two weeks" the first half of the statement reads.

"I am profoundly grateful for the hard work and support from my legal team. Most importantly, thank you to my family and close friends who held my hand and helped me get the support I needed during this experience".

After losing the lawsuit, Tasha Kebe – who's real name is Latasha Kebe – live streamed her official statement on the situation, explaining what happened whilst promising to fight the $4 million dollar loss.

"These last four years fighting this conspiracy case, have been extremely challenging … The verdict handed down on Monday was no shock to myself, my husband or my legal team".

She continued: "We called bluff against a machine that wanted to bully me for not wavering from my personal beliefs. A machine that has corporate interests to protect prostitution, drug use, promiscuity and to glorify the violence that wreaks havoc in our society and in our neighborhood".