Cardi B's defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Tasha K explained

25 January 2022, 15:12

How did Cardi B win her defamation lawsuit against Tasha K?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cardi B has won her defamation lawsuit against YouTube blogger Tasha Kebe, but what exactly did Tasha Kebe do to Cardi and what is her net worth... here's all we know.

Cardi B 'suicidal' after being hit with false claims by blogger

Earlier this month (Jan 14), the WAP rapstress spoke out for the first time about the emotional trauma she faced during the ongoing lawsuit against Tasha, admitted to having suicidal thoughts over fake claims that she had herpes.

Cardi B at Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation
Cardi B at Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation. Picture: Getty

What was the lawsuit about?

The lawsuit, which was filed in March 2019 claims that Kebe became obsessed with slandering and harassing the Bodak Yellow rapper, putting out at least 38 videos regarding the rapper's personal life.

Kebe reportedly also accused Cardi of doing cocaine and MDMA in addition to participating in prostitution, which promoted haters of the rapstar to personally attack her online, specifically under photos of her kissing her daughter Kulture Cephus.

She made several scandalous allegations when Cardi was pregnant with her first child, alleged that the baby may be born with intellectual disabilities. 

Reported by TMZ, the rapper told the federal court: "I wanted to commit suicide over the things said about me. I felt defeated and depressed and I didn't want to sleep with my husband".

Cardi B at the Billboard 2018 R&B Hip-Hop Power Players in 2018
Cardi B at the Billboard 2018 R&B Hip-Hop Power Players in 2018. Picture: Getty

How did Cardi B win the lawsuit?

Cardi sued Tasha for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

When asked in court about the blogger's claims, Cardi responded: "I felt like only a demon could do that sh*t’ before apologising to the judge for swearing". The GRAMMY winner added that her depression made her feel like she 'didn't deserve her kid.

'She then burst into tears, repeating that the experience had left her feeling suicidal, as well as fatigue, anxiety, weight loss, and migraines.

Cardi B attends the Swisher Sweets Awards in 2019
Cardi B attends the Swisher Sweets Awards in 2019. Picture: Getty

How much did Cardi B win?

According to the official documents, Cardi B – whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – was awarded $1 million in general damages by a jury in Georgia, alongside an additional $250,000 for medical expenses.

What is Tasha K's net worth?

According to hitc.com, Tasha K's accumulated net worth is $1.5 million. She makes most of her money from her YouTube channel.

Cardi B at "The Road to F9" Global Fan Extravaganza - Arrivals
Cardi B at "The Road to F9" Global Fan Extravaganza - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Cardi B News

Cardi B 'suicidal' after being hit with false claims by blogger

Cardi B 'suicidal' after being hit with false claims by blogger
Cardi B gifts Offset a $2 million cheque for his birthday

Cardi B gifts Offset a $2 million cheque for his birthday

Cardi B new album 2020

Cardi B's new album: release date, tracklist, songs, features & more
Cardi B called 'queen of rap' by Halle Berry, sparking debates online

Cardi B hailed 'queen of rap' by Halle Berry and people are divided
Cardi B, Saweetie, City Girls & more to feature on Halle Berry movie soundtrack

Cardi B, Saweetie, City Girls & more to feature on Halle Berry movie soundtrack

More News

Is Rihanna pregnant with A$AP Rocky's baby? Fans speculate the pair are expecting first child

Is Rihanna pregnant with A$AP Rocky's baby? Fans speculate the pair are expecting first child

Rihanna

What is the 'Money Challenge'? Rappers take on viral trend

What is the 'Money Challenge'? Rappers take on viral trend

Khloe Kardashian & Kendall Jenner 'drop major clue' on Kylie's baby gender

Khloe Kardashian & Kendall Jenner 'drop major clue' on Kylie's baby gender

Kylie Jenner

Kanye West reveals he returned unreleased Ray J sex tape to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West reveals he returned unreleased Ray J sex tape to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West

Kodak Black announces birth of daughter and reveals her name

Kodak Black announces birth of daughter and reveals her name