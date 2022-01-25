Cardi B's defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Tasha K explained

How did Cardi B win her defamation lawsuit against Tasha K?

Cardi B has won her defamation lawsuit against YouTube blogger Tasha Kebe, but what exactly did Tasha Kebe do to Cardi and what is her net worth... here's all we know.

Earlier this month (Jan 14), the WAP rapstress spoke out for the first time about the emotional trauma she faced during the ongoing lawsuit against Tasha, admitted to having suicidal thoughts over fake claims that she had herpes.

What was the lawsuit about?

The lawsuit, which was filed in March 2019 claims that Kebe became obsessed with slandering and harassing the Bodak Yellow rapper, putting out at least 38 videos regarding the rapper's personal life.

Kebe reportedly also accused Cardi of doing cocaine and MDMA in addition to participating in prostitution, which promoted haters of the rapstar to personally attack her online, specifically under photos of her kissing her daughter Kulture Cephus.

She made several scandalous allegations when Cardi was pregnant with her first child, alleged that the baby may be born with intellectual disabilities.

Reported by TMZ, the rapper told the federal court: "I wanted to commit suicide over the things said about me. I felt defeated and depressed and I didn't want to sleep with my husband".

How did Cardi B win the lawsuit?

Cardi sued Tasha for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

When asked in court about the blogger's claims, Cardi responded: "I felt like only a demon could do that sh*t’ before apologising to the judge for swearing". The GRAMMY winner added that her depression made her feel like she 'didn't deserve her kid.

'She then burst into tears, repeating that the experience had left her feeling suicidal, as well as fatigue, anxiety, weight loss, and migraines.

How much did Cardi B win?

According to the official documents, Cardi B – whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – was awarded $1 million in general damages by a jury in Georgia, alongside an additional $250,000 for medical expenses.

What is Tasha K's net worth?

According to hitc.com, Tasha K's accumulated net worth is $1.5 million. She makes most of her money from her YouTube channel.