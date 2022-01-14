Cardi B 'suicidal' after being hit with false claims by blogger

After years of battling in court, Cardi B has admitted to feeling defeated, depressed and suicidal after blogger Tasha K accused her of having herpes

Cardi B has spoken out for the first time about the emotional trauma she faced during her ongoing lawsuit against YouTube blogger Tasha Kebe, admitted to having suicidal thoughts over fake claims that she had herpes.

According to TMZ, Cardi B – whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – told the federal court: "I wanted to commit suicide over the things said about me. I felt defeated and depressed and I didn't want to sleep with my husband".

Cardi B at the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet. Picture: Getty

The lawsuit, which was filed in March 2019 claims that Kebe became obsessed with slandering and harassing the Bodak Yellow rapper, putting out at least 38 videos regarding the rapper's personal life.

Kebe reportedly also accused Cardi of doing cocaine and MDMA in addition to participating in prostitution, which promoted haters of the rapstar to personally attack her online, specifically under photos of her kissing her daughter Kulture Cephus.

She made several scandalous allegations when Cardi was pregnant with her first child, alleged that the baby may be born with intellectual disabilities.

Kulture Cephus and Cardi B at Teyana Taylor "The Album" Listening Party. Picture: Getty

When asked in court about the blogger's claims, Cardi responded: "I felt like only a demon could do that sh*t’ before apologising to the judge for swearing". The GRAMMY winner added that her depression made her feel like she 'didn't deserve her kid.'

She then burst into tears, repeating that the experience had left her feeling suicidal, as well as fatigue, anxiety, weight loss, and migraines.

Cardi B and Offset at Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka. Picture: Getty

Tasha Kebe has denied making false claims about Cardi.

She also attempted to sue the rapper for assault and intentional infliction of mental distress, stating that she was threatened when Cardi began to publicly trash her online.

According to Rolling Stone, her allegations were dismissed by Judge William M. Ray II in July.