Cardi B and Offset pay tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff

The couple paid tribute to Takeoff, who was tragically shot and killed earlier this week aged 28.

Offset and his wife Cardi B have paid tribute to Migos member Takeoff, who was shot and killed earlier this week.

The rapper was only 28, and Houston Police have opened an investigation into the rapper's death, which was ruled as a homocide.

The two remaining members of Migos have yet to make a public statement, however have made a sweet tribute to the deceased rapper.

Offset changed his profile picture to that of Takeoff. Picture: Instagram

Offset changed his profile picture on Instagram to that of the late rapper smiling alongside a white heart emoji.

Takeoff, real name Kirshnick Khari Ball, died in the early hours of Tuesday morning, after a shooting at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas.

Offset's wife and rapper Cardi B, shared a touching sentiment to the late rapper on her social media.

She retweeted a video of Takeoff speaking about the importance of family, which was originally shared by Complex.

"My dudes gave me this ring," Takeoff explains of his piece of jewellery that features a photo of him as a boy and his mum.

He continued: "It’s always going to stay with me, too. I ain’t never going to take it off."

Quavo, Offset and Takeoff formed the rap trio Migos. Picture: Getty Images

Cardi B is married to Takeoff's cousin Offset, and Quavo is Takeoff's uncle.

Friends and fellow musicians took to social media to pay tributes to the late rapper, including Drake who said: "I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch."

Quavo is yet to publicly address Takeoff's tragic death.