Police launch investigation over Migos star Takeoff's death

2 November 2022, 11:57

Police officers have launched an investigation into the death of Migos star Takeoff, who was shot and killed yesterday.

Houston Police have launched an investigation into the death of Takeoff, one third of rap trio Migos, who was shot and killed yesterday.

The 28-year-old rapper was confirmed to be deceased by Police after an incident occured at a private party on Monday (Oct 31) evening at a bowling alley.

Fellow group mate and uncle Quavo was also thought to be in attendance, and two others were also injured in the incident and were taken to hospital.

Takeoff was one third of group Migos. Picture: Getty Images

Police Chief Troy Finner held a press conference in which he confirmed the death of Takeoff, and explained that he had spoken to the musician's mother.

"Let me speak to the human element first, before we do anything,’ he began. ‘I want everyone to understand the pain, suffering of a mother. Very tough."

He continued: "I told her, as we stand with any victim of violence – or any homicide victim – their family, we stand with them in this city, in this police department."

Takeoff's label released this statement. Picture: Instagram

"We understand and we know that this morning, at approximately 2.34am, officers received a call of a shooting in progress. Officers arrived there shortly after … at Billiards and Bowling Alley."

"Once officers arrived, they came up on a male who was deceased. That male has been identified as Kirshnik Ball, better known as Takeoff. He’s a member of the Migos rap group, out of Atlanta."

He finished by saying: "I want to ask that we all pray for his mother, his family, and all of his friends who are in deep pain and shock right now."

Quavo, Offset and Takeoff formed the rap trio Migos. Picture: Getty Images

Two other individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries after the attack, and have been confirmed as a 23-year-old male and 24-year-old female.

Fellow musicians shared their condolences across social media, including rapper Drake, who called "I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch."

