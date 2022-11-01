Fellow rappers lead tributes to Migos star Takeoff who died aged 28

Rappers such as Dave and Yung Miami have paid tribute to Migos star Takeoff, who was shot and killed this morning aged 28.

Migos star Takeoff was shot and killed this morning aged 28, and fellow musicians have paid tribute to the rapper.

The 28-year-old rapper, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston this morning.

Friends and fellow musicians took to social media to pay tributes to the late rapper.

Takeoff was one third of rapper Migos. Picture: Getty Images

Rapper Dave posted a series of images of the pair in the recording studio alongside the caption: "my brother... days we spent together are priceless."

Many fans and rappers left a comment on Takeoff's most recent Instagram post, which was only posted yesterday.

Rapper Lil Pump commented: "God plz tell me this ain't true" alongside the broken heart emoji.

British rapper Dave paid tribute to Takeoff on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Yung Miami from City Girls tweeted: "Damn takeoff" and UK rapper AJ Tracey shared his condolences and said: "not takeoff! RIP."

Boxer Chris Eubank Jr shared his tribute and said: "I remember (Takeoff) being a very down to earth, cool dude."

He continued: "Cant believe I’m having to say this again about another young black star being killed for no reason, something really has to change in the industry, it’s sickening how easy & often people are dying. RIP Takeoff."

not takeoff! 😞 RIP 🕊️ — aj (@ajtracey) November 1, 2022

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was born in Georgia, USA, and was best known for being part of the trio Migos alongside Offset and Quavo.

The trio shot to fame in 2016 with their single 'Bad and Boujee', and also scored hits with songs such as 'Stir Fry' and 'Motorsport'.

Takeoff and Quavo released an album as a duo this year titled 'Only Built For Infinity Links', after the trio disbanded.