Did the Migos split up? Group sparks breakup rumours after Offset unfollows Quavo & Takeoff

19 May 2022, 13:17

Fans of the hip-hop trio rap group Migos are worried they have broken up, after Offset and Cardi B unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram.

Migos fans are worried after the hip-hop trio have sparked rumours they've broken up circulating on social media.

Cardi B claps back at fans roasting Offset's fashion choices

The rumours were sparked by a Twitter account, who noticed that Offset had unfollowed his fellow group members Quavo and Takeoff.

Offset (L) has unfollowed fellow Migos group members Quavo and Takeoff
Offset (L) has unfollowed fellow Migos group members Quavo and Takeoff. Picture: Getty

On Wednesday (May 18), Twitter account @Kurrco had tweeted that Offset and Cardi B had unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram.

The account wrote: "Offset & Cardi B are no longer following Quavo & Takeoff on IG" on Twitter.

Fans immediately took to social media to speculate whether the 'Bad and Boujee' group have broken up.

One fan wrote: "Migos breakup is the saddest thing I've read this morning" while another added: "migos breakup not on the bingo card".

Another fan jokes: "Of course Migos is bound to break up at a certain time T. If one member is Offset, the other has to definitely Takeoff."

While some fans were convinced the group staged a breakup as a publicity marketing stunt, others were devastated by the group potentially breaking up.

See more fan reactions below.

The news of the alleged breakup came as Quavo and Takeoff will be dropping new music as a duo called Unc and Phew – a reference to their familial bond.

The song is titled "Hotel Lobby".

Previously, the trio seemed as close as any rap group, with all three members releasing solo albums and group projects, including their most recent LP, Culture III, in 2021.

In December 2018 interview, the trio group talked about sticking together despite working separately.

“This sh*t is just showcase,” Offset said of the solo releases. “We just wanted to show the world that it can be done and you still be home team. But the group is for all the sh*t.”

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA

