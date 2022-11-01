Migos star Takeoff dies aged 28, reports confirm

Migos star Takeoff dies aged 28, reports confirm. Picture: Getty Images

The 28-year-old rapper Takeoff was shot dead this morning in Texas.

Rapper and one-third of Migos, Takeoff, was shot dead this morning aged 28.

TMZ reports that he was shot at a bowling alley called 810 Billards and Bowling in Houston, Texas.

Law enforcement and multiple witness have confirmed the sad incident to TMZ, and he was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

Quavo, Offset and Takeoff formed the rap trio Migos. Picture: Getty Images

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was born in Georgia, USA, and was best known for being part of the trio Migos alongside Offset and Quavo.

The trio shot to fame in 2016 with their single 'Bad and Boujee', and also scored hits with songs such as 'Stir Fry' and 'Motorsport'.

Takeoff and Quavo released an album as a duo this year titled 'Only Built For Infinity Links', after the trio disbanded.

Just a few hours before his death, the rapper posted a selfie from the bowling alley. Quavo was also at the scene, and they were there reportedly celebrating a friend's birthday.

TMZ reports that Takeoff and Quavo were there playing dice when an altercation broke out and Takeoff was shot.

This article will be updated following further updates.