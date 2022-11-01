Migos star Takeoff dies aged 28, reports confirm

1 November 2022, 11:10

Migos star Takeoff dies aged 28, reports confirm
Migos star Takeoff dies aged 28, reports confirm. Picture: Getty Images

The 28-year-old rapper Takeoff was shot dead this morning in Texas.

Rapper and one-third of Migos, Takeoff, was shot dead this morning aged 28.

TMZ reports that he was shot at a bowling alley called 810 Billards and Bowling in Houston, Texas.

Law enforcement and multiple witness have confirmed the sad incident to TMZ, and he was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

Quavo, Offset and Takeoff formed the rap trio Migos.
Quavo, Offset and Takeoff formed the rap trio Migos. Picture: Getty Images

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was born in Georgia, USA, and was best known for being part of the trio Migos alongside Offset and Quavo.

The trio shot to fame in 2016 with their single 'Bad and Boujee', and also scored hits with songs such as 'Stir Fry' and 'Motorsport'.

Takeoff and Quavo released an album as a duo this year titled 'Only Built For Infinity Links', after the trio disbanded.

Just a few hours before his death, the rapper posted a selfie from the bowling alley. Quavo was also at the scene, and they were there reportedly celebrating a friend's birthday.

TMZ reports that Takeoff and Quavo were there playing dice when an altercation broke out and Takeoff was shot.

This article will be updated following further updates.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Davido's three-year-old son tragically dies, reports confirm

Davido's three-year-old son tragically dies, reports confirm

Khloe Kardashian and cheating ex Tristan Thompson reunite for Halloween party

Khloe Kardashian and cheating ex Tristan Thompson reunite for Halloween party

Nicki Minaj fans think she just accidentally revealed her son's name

Nicki Minaj fans think she just accidentally revealed her son's name

Nicki Minaj

SZA 'Shirt' lyrics meaning explained

SZA 'Shirt' lyrics meaning explained

Trending

Migos at the Met Ball 2017

16 Facts You Need To Know About 'Bad & Boujee' Rappers Migos

Rihanna new album

Rihanna's new album: release date, tracklist & everything you need to know

Rihanna

Nick Cannon has seven children

Who are Nick Cannon's children? Names, ages, mothers and more

The best memes about Rihanna's comeback and new song 'Lift Me Up'

The best memes about Rihanna's comeback and new song

Rihanna

Rihanna 'Lift Me Up' lyrics meaning explained

Rihanna 'Lift Me Up' lyrics meaning explained

Rihanna

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music

90's Hip-Hop Classics

Capital XTRA Homegrown

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection