Quavo awkwardly dodges Migos breakup question amid split rumours

20 May 2022, 16:09

Migos rapper Quavo has awkwardly avoided addressing rumours that the rap trio group have broken up.

Migos fans were shocked when rumours that the group might have broken up went viral on Twitter.

Did the Migos split up? Group sparks breakup rumours after Offset unfollows Quavo & Takeoff

On Wednesday (May 18), Twitter account @Kurrco had tweeted that Offset and Cardi B had unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram.

The account wrote: "Offset & Cardi B are no longer following Quavo & Takeoff on IG" on Twitter.

The tweet had shaken fans as it lead to rumours that the hip-hop trio split.

However, when Quavo had a chance to shut the rumours down, he awkwardly avoided a question about their split.

Offset (L) unfollowed fellow Migos group members Quavo, and Takeoff on Instagram
Offset (L) unfollowed fellow Migos group members Quavo, and Takeoff on Instagram. Picture: Getty

As the star was seen leaving LAX on Thursday (May 29), the 31-year-old rapper was asked about the rap trio’s current status.

A TMZ cameraman asked: “What’s going on with the band at this point?”.

“A lot of people are concerned the band is breaking up, right? Anything you can say?” the photographer added.

Quavo awkwardly refused to answer the question, claiming he had nothing to say.

Instead, the 31-year-old rapper used the opportunity to promote his and Takeoff’s upcoming single “Hotel Lobby,” which they have released under the “Unc and Phew” moniker.

Quavo swerved the question about the alleged Migos breakup
Quavo swerved the question about the alleged Migos breakup. Picture: Getty

The track, which doesn’t feature the fellow Migos member Offset, dropped on streaming services at midnight on Friday (May 20th).

The song, which Offset was not apart of, fuelled the breakup rumours. The rumours began after fans noticed See fans reactions below.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Pete Davidson accused of ‘staging’ Kim Kardashian romance in unearthed video

Pete Davidson accused of ‘staging’ Kim Kardashian romance in unearthed video
Chris Brown sparks controversy over his post about Rihanna 'giving birth'

Chris Brown sparks controversy over his post about Rihanna 'giving birth'

Chris Brown

Rihanna's baby bump: 13 photos during her pregnancy

Rihanna's baby bump: 9 photos during her pregnancy

Rihanna

Rihanna welcomes baby boy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Rihanna welcomes baby boy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Trending

Tristan Thompson tells Khloe Kardashian 'you're never leaving' before secret baby scandal

Tristan Thompson tells Khloe Kardashian 'you're never leaving' before secret baby scandal
Yung Miami confronts Gina Huynh over Diddy love triangle in heated exchange

Yung Miami and Gina Huynh beef over Diddy explained

Migos spark split rumours after Offset unfollows Quavo AND Takeoff

Did the Migos split up? Group sparks breakup rumours after Offset unfollows Quavo & Takeoff
Nick Cannon is considering a vasectomy after expecting his eighth child

Nick Cannon is considering a vasectomy after expecting his eighth child
Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn's gown to Met Gala was 'big mistake,' says original designer

Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn's gown to Met Gala was 'big mistake,' says original designer

Live Playlists

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

XTRA Gains with Yinka

Homegrown

Capital XTRA New Music