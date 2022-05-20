Quavo awkwardly dodges Migos breakup question amid split rumours

Migos rapper Quavo has awkwardly avoided addressing rumours that the rap trio group have broken up.

Migos fans were shocked when rumours that the group might have broken up went viral on Twitter.

On Wednesday (May 18), Twitter account @Kurrco had tweeted that Offset and Cardi B had unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram.

The account wrote: "Offset & Cardi B are no longer following Quavo & Takeoff on IG" on Twitter.

The tweet had shaken fans as it lead to rumours that the hip-hop trio split.

However, when Quavo had a chance to shut the rumours down, he awkwardly avoided a question about their split.

Offset (L) unfollowed fellow Migos group members Quavo, and Takeoff on Instagram. Picture: Getty

As the star was seen leaving LAX on Thursday (May 29), the 31-year-old rapper was asked about the rap trio’s current status.

A TMZ cameraman asked: “What’s going on with the band at this point?”.

“A lot of people are concerned the band is breaking up, right? Anything you can say?” the photographer added.

Quavo awkwardly refused to answer the question, claiming he had nothing to say.

Instead, the 31-year-old rapper used the opportunity to promote his and Takeoff’s upcoming single “Hotel Lobby,” which they have released under the “Unc and Phew” moniker.

Quavo swerved the question about the alleged Migos breakup. Picture: Getty

The track, which doesn’t feature the fellow Migos member Offset, dropped on streaming services at midnight on Friday (May 20th).

The song, which Offset was not apart of, fuelled the breakup rumours. The rumours began after fans noticed See fans reactions below.

That UNC & Phew sound iight Quavo & Takeoff album might be iight pic.twitter.com/5KbDtMIPMB — Dip (@BIGFUCKINGDIP) May 20, 2022

“ offset unfollowed both quavo & takeoff on instagram and it can possibly mean the migos are done” pic.twitter.com/6pR1ovvX5P — Omar 💭 (@omartalksrap) May 18, 2022

offset unfollowing quavo and takeoff as if he won’t see them at the next family function 😭😭😭 — MB (@mmadelynvb) May 19, 2022

