Migos rapper Takeoff addresses rape claim amid police investigation

Takeoff denies a rape allegation made against him. Picture: Getty

Migos rapper Takeoff has been accused of raping a woman at a party, court documents reveal.

By Matt Tarr

Just hours after allegations which saw Migos star Takeoff accused of raping an unidentified woman at a party, the rapper has responded to the claims.

The unnamed woman alleges that she was raped by Takeoff after he had an argument with Migos' DJ Durel and claims that is was Durel who had invited her to the party.

Takeoff has been accused of rape by an unknown woman. Picture: Getty

She claims that during the pair's argument she hid in a bedroom and it's alleged that after the argument Takeoff entered and raped her once she refused his sexual advances.

Addressing the allegations made against the rapper, Takeoff's attorney Drew Findlay issued a statement to TMZ saying, “We have reviewed the allegations and have similarly done our own due diligence. What has become abundantly clear is that the allegations made against Takeoff are patently and provably false. The claims and statements made regarding this lawsuit indicate that the plaintiffs’ representatives have not spoken with relevant witnesses or reviewed available evidence.”

The statement continued, “Takeoff is renowned for his artistic talent as well as his quiet, reserved and peaceful personality. In this instance, those known personality traits have made him a target of an obvious exploitative money grab. As his counsel, we are well aware and well versed on the importance of civil and criminal prosecution of true sexual assaults. This is not one of those situations.”

Rapper Takeoff has denied rape allegations made against him. Picture: Getty

The unknown woman is accusing Takeoff of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, inflicting emotional distress, gender violence, and civil rights violations, whilst she is also seeking financial compensation.

She claims that following the assault she took herself to a hospital later the same day and that medical staff observed evidence of forceful rape. She also claims that staff informed the Los Angeles Police Department, however, those claims are also yet to be verified.

The LAPD confirmed that they are investigating Takeoff over the alleged rape and the woman's lawyer, Neama Rahmani told XXL, "This rape happened approximately a month-and-a-half ago. No arrests have been made, no charges have been filed. So, hopefully between witnesses, additional evidence and the media's spotlight on this case, the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles District Attorney's office will do the right thing and move the criminal case forward."

Takeoff's fellow Migos rappers Quavo and Offset are yet to address the allegations.

