Offset breaks silence over Takeoff's death with sweet tribute

16 November 2022, 16:11

Takeoff's fellow bandmate and cousin has penned a sweet tribute to the deceased rapper.

Offset has broken his silence on the death of his cousin and Migos bandmate Takeoff with a sweet tribute posted to social media.

Takeoff was shot and killed earlier this month in Houston, Texas, and his funeral took place last week in Atlanta, Georgia.

Offset formed Migos with Takeoff and Quavo, and were known for their songs such as 'Stir Fry' and 'Bad and Boujee'.

Offset, Quavo & Cardi B spotted for first time after Takeoff’s tragic death

Quavo, Offset and Takeoff formed the rap trio Migos.
Quavo, Offset and Takeoff formed the rap trio Migos. Picture: Getty Images

The 30-year-old rapper wrote: "The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words."

He continued: “I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”

He finished the tribute with: "I love you forever, 4L and after."

When is Takeoff's funeral? Who is attending, location and more

Takeoff died aged 28 after being shot in Houston, Texas after an altercation went wrong.

Offset, who is married to rapper Cardi B, has two children with her and was seen attending Takeoff's wake.

Police have opened an investigation into the death of Takeoff and the killer is still on the loose.

