Takeoff's accused killer released after posting $1 million bond

The suspect in Takeoff's fatal shooting has now been released on bail.

Patrick Clark, the accused shooter of Takeoff, has been released from jail after posting a $1 million bond.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Clark posted a $1 million bond on Wednesday 4 January and can now return home on house arrest.

Takeoff was tragically shot and killed on November 1 in Houston, Texas outside of a bowling alley.

Although he can return home, Clark is required to wear a tracker and will undergo drug testing and cannot own a firearm or use drugs and alcohol.

Clark was arrested after allegedly firing his gun following an argument at a bowling alley in Texas.

His next court date is in March 2023, and Clark is reportedly facing a murder charge in the case.

Takeoff was one third of rapper Migos. Picture: Getty Images

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was only 28 when he was tragically shot and killed after an argument.

His funeral was held in his home city of Atlanta, Georgia, with his bandmates and rapper Drake among those attending.

The accused shooter originally had a $2 million bond, but was halved for reasons unknown.