Billie Eilish responds as Kanye West demands apology for Astroworld comment

After Ye demanded the 'Everything I Wanted' singer apologise for her Astroworld comment, she replied saying "I literally never said a thing about Travis, was just helping a fan"

Billie Eilish has clapped back at Kanye West after he demanded that she apologise to Travis Scott for allegedly throwing shade at him over the Astroworld incident.

Replying to his IG post, which saw the DONDA rapper post an article claiming she dissed Travis, the 20-year-old commented under the post: "literally never said a thing about Travis, was just helping a fan".

"COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES" Kanye captioned the post.

"NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM".

After Travis Scott liked the post, Billie Eilish immediately responded, deleting her comments moments later.

Billie Eilish performing onstage at her "Happier Than Ever" Tour on February 03, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Picture: Getty

All of this comes after Billie took to the stage over the weekend for her Happier Than Ever tour, performing some of her biggest hits for her fans.

During the show, she noticed that a fan appeared to be struggling to breathe and quickly attended to the individual by pausing the show, allowing the fan to locate their inhaler and getting them medical assistance.

In a clip, that surfaced online, the singer can he heard saying: "We're taking care of our people" before adding, "I wait for people to be OK until I keep going".

Billie Eilish performing at her "Happier Than Ever" Tour on February 03, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Picture: Getty

At no point during the show did she mention Travis Scott or the Astroworld incident however, fans thought she was throwing shade at the Highest In The Room rapper which lead to Kanye speaking out.

The Astroworld incident, which took place on November 5th, saw 10 people die and over 300 injured following a crowd surge.

More than 50,000 people attended the sold-out festival were reports of people without tickets jumping fences and turn styles and avoiding metal detectors resulted in several deaths.

This lead to audiences compressing towards the front of the stage, causing shortness of breath, cardiac arrest and several injuries. This happened when Drake made an unexpected appearance during Travis Scott's headlining set.