Are Eminem and Billie Eilish dating?

Rumours that Eminem and Billie Eilish are dating have been rife on social media after a hip-hop blog shared a tweet.

On January 27, a hip-hop blog with the Twitter handle @HipHopFacts, stated that the 49-year-old rapper is dating the 20-year-old singer.

A Twitter Hip Hop blog reported that Eminem and Billie Eilish are dating. Picture: Twitter

The page shared a collage of Billie and Eminem side by side, captioning the post: 'Billie Eilish has confirmed the rumors circulating that she is in a relationship with rapper Eminem.

“It’s sort of an unorthodox dynamic between us but it works.” Asked if this meant collaborative music in the future she laughed and said “I guess we’ll see!”'

Billie Eilish is an American singer and songwriter. Picture: Getty

Fans were shocked after seeing the report and took to social media to express their thoughts.

One fan wrote: "bruh isn't eminem like, old enough to be her dad?" while another added: "Gross".

A third fan wrote: "it’s weird because his daughter is older than billie"

Many fans were concerned with the huge age gap between the pair, as Eminem is 49 and Eilish is just 20.

Another fan wrote: "She just got out of her teenhood and he's pushing 50."

She’s barley an adult 😭 it’s weird — Disorder (@MARTHOPING_HOG) January 27, 2022