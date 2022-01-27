Eminem reveals how he chooses his targets for his diss tracks

Speaking to Jonathon Ross back in 2019, the 49-year-old rapper revealed that his diss tracks aren't actually 'meant to be personal attacks on people'

Listen to this article Loading audio...

An old interview of Eminem from 2019 revealing how he picks his targets for diss tracks has resurfaced on social media, and fans everywhere are shocked by his revelation.

Speaking to host Jonathon Ross on Friday Night with Jonathon Ross, the Detroit claims:

"It's not like personal attacks on their character or anything like that. It's kind of like picking names out of a hat, and if your name rhymes with something good then, you know what I mean? If you're a pop figure in this world".

Eminem – whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III – has spent the last 23 years of his career dissing many celebrities including former president Donald Trump, rumoured ex Mariah Carey and late king of pop Michael Jackson.

Continuing to reveal his 'philosophy' behind who he decides will get dissed next, the 8 Mile rapper continued onto say: "I've never met these people in my life".

Earlier this week, Dr. Dre sparks a massive online debate about who could go against Eminem in a VERZUZ battle after posting a video of the legendary rapper showing of his rapping ability captioning the post: "Marshall Mathers vs Who???!!".

Eminem and Jay-Z "Home & Home" Concert - New York 2010. Picture: Getty

The comments section included responses implying that Eminem has no equal. One person commented:

"Nobody don't want these problems", whilst others agreed, stating, "Vs no one." "Period" and "against nobody". Some even suggest Jay-Z might be his only competitor, which has furthered the recent talk of who can battle against Hov.