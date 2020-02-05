Billie Eilish slammed by hip-hop fans after claiming rappers are “lying” in their lyrics

5 February 2020, 15:14

Billie Eilish is slammed for "generalising hip-hop music" after recent comments on hip-hop
Pop star Billie Eilish has been slammed after her controversial comments of the current climate of Hip-Hop and Rap.

Billie Eilish has received backlash after giving her thoughts on the current state of Hip-Hop and Rap.

Billie Eilish defends Drake, 33, after he was labelled "creepy" for texting her when she was 17

In her recent interview with Vogue Magazine, the pop star discussed the authenticity of her music. The 18-year-old singer highlighted that there is a significant difference between storytelling through music and simply just lying.

While she pointed to her songs “Bury a Friend” and “Bellyache” as examples of songs which feature fiction, she claims many rappers are "lying" in their raps.

“There are tons of songs where people are just lying,” Eilish told Vogue.

She continued “There’s a lot of that in rap right now, from people that I know who rap.”

“It’s like, ‘I got my AK-47, and I’m f**kin’ ...’ and I’m like, what? You don’t have a gun. ‘And all my b**ches...’ I’m like, which b**ches? That’s posturing, and that’s not what I’m doing.”

Eilish received backlash for her comments on Twitter. Many people felt as though she was "generalising" and criticising a genre from a culture that she "doesn't understand".

One Twitter user wrote “yes I will use rap trends, aesthetics and production to make a name for myself. afford it any respect as an art form whatsoever? lol!” - billie eilish".

See fans reactions to Billie Eilish's views on hip-hop below.

