Billie Eilish slammed by hip-hop fans after claiming rappers are “lying” in their lyrics

Pop star Billie Eilish has been slammed after her controversial comments of the current climate of Hip-Hop and Rap.

In her recent interview with Vogue Magazine, the pop star discussed the authenticity of her music. The 18-year-old singer highlighted that there is a significant difference between storytelling through music and simply just lying.

While she pointed to her songs “Bury a Friend” and “Bellyache” as examples of songs which feature fiction, she claims many rappers are "lying" in their raps.

“There are tons of songs where people are just lying,” Eilish told Vogue.

She continued “There’s a lot of that in rap right now, from people that I know who rap.”

“It’s like, ‘I got my AK-47, and I’m f**kin’ ...’ and I’m like, what? You don’t have a gun. ‘And all my b**ches...’ I’m like, which b**ches? That’s posturing, and that’s not what I’m doing.”

Eilish received backlash for her comments on Twitter. Many people felt as though she was "generalising" and criticising a genre from a culture that she "doesn't understand".

One Twitter user wrote “yes I will use rap trends, aesthetics and production to make a name for myself. afford it any respect as an art form whatsoever? lol!” - billie eilish".

See fans reactions to Billie Eilish's views on hip-hop below.

What I think about Billie Eilish comments pic.twitter.com/SInVceoGbz — Majesty Ria (@ToriNicksWho) February 4, 2020

billie eilish recording "you should see me in a crown" and then acting superior to rappers is bizarre to me, like her work absolutely borrows from the braggadocio tradition of hip-hop — Shin (@sistersinead) February 4, 2020

Lol @ anyone in hip hop caring about Billie Eilish or what she thinks about hip hop pic.twitter.com/zkwJeJvV05 — Jonathan Cloud (@FirstComposer) February 4, 2020

Nothing irks me more than non-blacks defining what is and what isnt hip hop. Like your music is heavily influenced by black culture. This shit goes to post malone, billie eilish etc — noon (@lovesickfool) February 4, 2020

anyone that agrees with billie eilish on what she said about rap/hip hop pls stay away from me. you are the feds — wt/trae young stan acct (@imvrysickntired) February 4, 2020