Billie Eilish defends Drake, 33, after he was labelled "creepy" for texting her when she was 17

4 February 2020, 10:35 | Updated: 4 February 2020, 10:36

Billie Eilish, 18, has defended Drake 33, after he faced backlash for texting her when she was 17
Billie Eilish, 18, has defended Drake 33, after he faced backlash for texting her when she was 17. Picture: Getty

18-year-old singer Billie Eilish has defended Drake, who was labelled "creepy" for texting her when she was 17.

Billie Eilish has spoken out on the backlash Drake received, after she revealed that he texted her. At the time, Eilish was 17-years-old, while Drake is 33.

Drake labelled "creepy" after Billie Eilish, 17, reveals rapper texts her

The "God's Plan" rapper was labelled "creepy" and "predatory", with many fans slamming him for texting a "minor".

On Monday (Feb 3) Vogue magazine published a March cover story on Eilish, who took home five gramophones at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

During the interview, Eilish defended Drake texting her and gives her views on the state of social media.

“The internet is such a stupid-ass mess right now,” says the now 18-year-old Eilish. “Everybody’s so sensitive. A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist?”

Eilish, who left Twitter in 2018, feels there are other people on the web that fans should pay more attention to than Drake.

“There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about,” she stated.

“Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you’re going to go vote for Trump? What the f*ck is that sh*t?”

What do you think about Billie Eilish's view on Drake texting her ?

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Billie Eilish News!

Latest Drake News

Drake, Chris Brown & more pay tributes to Kobe Bryant

Drake, Chris Brown, The Game & more pay emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant
Drake has given fans an inside look at his Toronto mega mansion.

Inside Drake's multi-million dollar Toronto mega mansion

Drake drops $1 million on a heart-shaped diamond necklace.

Drake trolled after dropping $1 million on a heart-shaped diamond necklace
Drake & Future have a collaborative project on the way

Drake & Future joint album 2020: release date, songs, tracklist, features & more
Is Drake responsible for popularising Afrobeats ?

Did Drake popularise Afrobeats music?

More News

Mase calls out Diddy on Instagram

Diddy accused of exploiting young talent by rapper Mase: “This is not black excellence"
Lil Wayne confirms he's married to La'Tecia Thomas on a new track

Lil Wayne ‘confirms’ he’s married to Australian model La’Tecia Thomas on ‘Funeral’ album

Lil' Wayne

Lil Wayne revealed as performer on The Masked Singer

Lil Wayne revealed as secret 'The Masked Singer' performer

Lil' Wayne

Lil Wayne payed tribute to the late Kobe Bryant on his new album 'Funeral'.

Lil Wayne pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with 24 seconds of silence on new album 'Funeral'

Lil' Wayne

Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy spark dating rumours

Megan Thee Stallion & G-Eazy spark dating rumours after surprise kissing video goes viral