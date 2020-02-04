Billie Eilish defends Drake, 33, after he was labelled "creepy" for texting her when she was 17

Billie Eilish, 18, has defended Drake 33, after he faced backlash for texting her when she was 17. Picture: Getty

18-year-old singer Billie Eilish has defended Drake, who was labelled "creepy" for texting her when she was 17.

Billie Eilish has spoken out on the backlash Drake received, after she revealed that he texted her. At the time, Eilish was 17-years-old, while Drake is 33.

The "God's Plan" rapper was labelled "creepy" and "predatory", with many fans slamming him for texting a "minor".

On Monday (Feb 3) Vogue magazine published a March cover story on Eilish, who took home five gramophones at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

During the interview, Eilish defended Drake texting her and gives her views on the state of social media.

“The internet is such a stupid-ass mess right now,” says the now 18-year-old Eilish. “Everybody’s so sensitive. A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist?”

Eilish, who left Twitter in 2018, feels there are other people on the web that fans should pay more attention to than Drake.

“There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about,” she stated.

“Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you’re going to go vote for Trump? What the f*ck is that sh*t?”

