Cardi B 'deletes Twitter' after her fans drag her for not attending The Grammys
4 April 2022, 14:35
After viciously going back and forth with her fans about why she wasn't at The Grammys last night on Twitter, the Bodak Yellow rapper deleted her account
Listen to this article
WARNING: THE ARTICLE CONTAINS OFFENSIVE LANGUAGE
Cardi B has deleted her Twitter page after she went back and forth with her fans last night (Sunday April 3) after he fans ripped her about why she wasn't at the Grammys this year.
Cardi B responds to claims she copied Nicki Minaj in her new music video
"I’m deleting my Twitter On God I hate this f*ckin dumba** fan base" she tweeted before deactivating her account. "You got the slow dumba**es dragging my kids all cause y’all [thought] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f*ck?".
The beef between Cardi and her fans started when one user questioned why she "fake lied" about appearing at the Grammys, making her fans believe that she was going to show up when she knew she wasn't.
She first replied saying: "Y'all sooo fuvkin dumb I really don't like y'all ...SUCK MY D*CK". Shortly after tweeting this, a fan QT'd her saying "I bet yo son wouldn't like for you to be on you ass whole teasing us fans and not ever dropping music", to which she shocking replied "I hope your mums dies" before deleting the tweet.
But it didn't stop there, the Up rapper was then attacked by another fan who QT'd her saying: "Lazy a** h*e get up and get to work", to which she replied "Drink acid wit ur ugly a**".
Going back and forth with her fans just after the show started, she tweeted: "Unmmmmm wtf you want me to say I been posting on my IG stories where I been at ....like clearly I'm in my house and I'm in NY the fuvk -_-".
The final straw for Cardi – whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – was when another fan messaged her saying:
"Your job is literally music and its just like you don't care about it anymore you've been saying you have a album on the way since 2019 girl pleaseeeee", which promoted Cardi's crude response which read: "B*tch suck D*ck and go do some homework the fuvk".
After deactivating her account, she later went on Instagram live to elaborate on her actions saying:
"I’m doing girl-day sh*t today, right? And I’m chilling and everything and then I’m going through my Twitter, and I see people in my Twitter—my fans, my own f*cking fans—talking shit like, ‘Oh.’ Practically saying that I’m lazy, and that I was giving hints that I was going to the Grammys".
Half of Cardi live if anyone wanted to see ! I just can’t believe this happened over her not attending the Grammys?#BardiGang ( @iamcardib ) pic.twitter.com/1hUqlOFz1X— Cardi Coming (@CardiComing) April 4, 2022
She continued: "B*tch, how the f*ck was I giving hints that I’m going to the Grammys when I literally lasering and bleaching my pu**y on my Insta story?".
"And motherf*ckers talking like I’m getting cancelled, this and that. Let me tell you something, I don’t give a f*ck, whatever I said on them tweets, I really motherfucking mean it. Oh, why would you wish that on somebody mother?’ Well, that person brought up my son. If you talking sh*t about me, why you bringing up my f*cking son?".