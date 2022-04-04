Cardi B 'deletes Twitter' after her fans drag her for not attending The Grammys

After viciously going back and forth with her fans about why she wasn't at The Grammys last night on Twitter, the Bodak Yellow rapper deleted her account

WARNING: THE ARTICLE CONTAINS OFFENSIVE LANGUAGE

Cardi B has deleted her Twitter page after she went back and forth with her fans last night (Sunday April 3) after he fans ripped her about why she wasn't at the Grammys this year.

"I’m deleting my Twitter On God I hate this f*ckin dumba** fan base" she tweeted before deactivating her account. "You got the slow dumba**es dragging my kids all cause y’all [thought] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f*ck?".

Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

The beef between Cardi and her fans started when one user questioned why she "fake lied" about appearing at the Grammys, making her fans believe that she was going to show up when she knew she wasn't.

She first replied saying: "Y'all sooo fuvkin dumb I really don't like y'all ...SUCK MY D*CK". Shortly after tweeting this, a fan QT'd her saying "I bet yo son wouldn't like for you to be on you ass whole teasing us fans and not ever dropping music", to which she shocking replied "I hope your mums dies" before deleting the tweet.

Cardi B deletes her shocking tweets after she goes head-to-head with fans about why she didn't attend the Grammys. Picture: Twitter

But it didn't stop there, the Up rapper was then attacked by another fan who QT'd her saying: "Lazy a** h*e get up and get to work", to which she replied "Drink acid wit ur ugly a**".

Going back and forth with her fans just after the show started, she tweeted: "Unmmmmm wtf you want me to say I been posting on my IG stories where I been at ....like clearly I'm in my house and I'm in NY the fuvk -_-".

Cardi B deletes her shocking tweets after she goes head-to-head with fans about why she didn't attend the Grammys. Picture: Twitter

The final straw for Cardi – whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – was when another fan messaged her saying:

"Your job is literally music and its just like you don't care about it anymore you've been saying you have a album on the way since 2019 girl pleaseeeee", which promoted Cardi's crude response which read: "B*tch suck D*ck and go do some homework the fuvk".

Cardi B deletes her shocking tweets after she goes head-to-head with fans about why she didn't attend the Grammys. Picture: Twitter

After deactivating her account, she later went on Instagram live to elaborate on her actions saying:

"I’m doing girl-day sh*t today, right? And I’m chilling and everything and then I’m going through my Twitter, and I see people in my Twitter—my fans, my own f*cking fans—talking shit like, ‘Oh.’ Practically saying that I’m lazy, and that I was giving hints that I was going to the Grammys".

Half of Cardi live if anyone wanted to see ! I just can’t believe this happened over her not attending the Grammys?#BardiGang ( @iamcardib ) pic.twitter.com/1hUqlOFz1X — Cardi Coming (@CardiComing) April 4, 2022

She continued: "B*tch, how the f*ck was I giving hints that I’m going to the Grammys when I literally lasering and bleaching my pu**y on my Insta story?".

"And motherf*ckers talking like I’m getting cancelled, this and that. Let me tell you something, I don’t give a f*ck, whatever I said on them tweets, I really motherfucking mean it. Oh, why would you wish that on somebody mother?’ Well, that person brought up my son. If you talking sh*t about me, why you bringing up my f*cking son?".