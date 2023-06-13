Nicki Minaj seemingly confirms breast reduction amid speculation

The rapper has seemingly confirmed speculation that she has had her breasts reduced.

Nicki Minaj has opened up about rumours of a breast reduction in a new Instagram post, as she has seemingly confirmed that she has undergone surgery.

The rapper posted a snippet of a new song on her social media, and showed off various outfits during the teaser.

One of the outfits was a white tank top where Nicki chose to not wear a bra underneath, and commented underneath the video: "New boobs who dis?" which seemingly confirmed the rumours.

Rapstress Nicki Minaj is dropping a song from the Barbie soundtrack. . Picture: Getty

The snippet consisted of teasing her and Ice Spice's upcoming collaboration from summer's Barbie movie.

Although she didn't address the apparent difference in her chest in the original caption, she wrote the above comment and unofficially confirmed her plans of a breast reduction.

During an Instagram live in 2022, she spoke about possibly undergoing surgery and when asked by her friend, she said: "Yes! A-cup season."

Nicki seemingly confirms that she has had her breasts reduced. Picture: Instagram

Nicki commented on her own post with this cryptic message. Picture: Instagram

Fans noticed Nicki's comment and expressed their delight for the rapper: "they look good. I bet you feel a big relief."

Another quipped, "You are giving me motivation to get my breast reduction done! You look amazing!"

"I hope you feel better though that’s what’s most important," one fan wrote, citing Nicki's previous desire to have them reduced following Papa Bear's birth three years ago.