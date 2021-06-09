Khloe Kardashian slams fan who called her Kanye West birthday tribute "uncalled for"

9 June 2021, 13:58 | Updated: 9 June 2021, 14:01

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty / Instagram: @khloekardashian

Khloe Kardashian has clapped back at a fan who criticised her birthday tribute to Kanye West.

Khloe Kardashian has clapped back at a fan who called her birthday tribute to Kanye West "uncalled for", hailing the fan a "weirdo".

Khloe's older sister Kim announced her divorce from the rapper earlier this year, following months of speculation.

The fan's angry comment came after Khloe posted a picture of her on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson, herself, Kanye, Kim.

The beach snap was captioned, "Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!" followed by a white heart emoji.

The Instagram post featuring Tristan, Khloe, Kanye and Kim
The Instagram post featuring Tristan, Khloe, Kanye and Kim. Picture: Instagram: @KhloeKardashian

However, one fan took to the comments unimpressed, saying, "Im sorry Kim. The whole 'brother for life' thing is too petty for me. Your sister bond should be much more strong than feeling the need to say that,"

They continued, "Your divorce was so hard on you even the picture is uncalled for. There is so many other pictures. Google could of been her friend. This wasn't cute but im glad your being strong through it all.".

Khloe, Kim and Kourtney
Khloe, Kim and Kourtney. Picture: Getty

The reality star disagreed with the comment and defended herself, replying: "Why are you even commenting on something you know nothing about?".

She added, "You don't think me and my sister's talk about one another's feelings? We are with one another every day", concluding Khloe slammed: "This is MY FAMILY. Not yours! Don't comment as if you in the know unless you are actually in the know. Weirdo!!"

Kim commented a red balloon emoji underneath her sisters pic and also took to her own Instagram to celebrate her ex-partner, posting a cute family picture of the two of them alongside their children.

The Skims owner also posted birthday tributes on her story, including a cute throwback of West.

Kanye, Kim and their children North, Saint and Psalm
Kanye, Kim and their children North, Saint and Psalm. Picture: Instagram @kimkardashian
A throwback of Kanye on Kim's Instagram story
A throwback of Kanye on Kim's Instagram story. Picture: Instagram: @kimkardashian

Kim and Kanye were married for 6 years and together for 8 before announcing their divorce.

