Kim Kardashian slammed over wearing 'disrespectful' dress at the Vatican

Kim Kardashian labelled 'disrespectful' after wearing lace cut out dress at the Vatican. Picture: Getty

The reality TV star has received backlash after wearing a white lace cut out dress to the Vatican – a Roman Catholic Church.

Kim Kardashian has received backlash for wearing a white lace cut out dress to the Vatican.

Reality TV star Kim was spotted with renowned supermodel Kate Moss, as they took a special tour of the Pope’s official Rome residence.

Kim Kardashian has been criticised for wearing an "inappropriate" dress to the Vatican. Picture: Getty

The pair were joined by Kate’s 18-year-old daughter Lila Grace, as they took in the amazing sites of the Catholic capital.

While many fans were happy to see the Kim and Kate together, many fans pointed out that the 40-year-old SKIMS founder ignored the conservative dress-code while attending the Vatican.

Kim was spotted wearing an off-the-shoulder white lace dress with cut-out panels in the waist area. Kate wore a classic black dress for the outing.

Some fans were not impressed with Kim's dress and labelled her 'disrespectful' for wearing clothes exposing her body to the Vatican.

I'm certainly not here to slut-shame anyone, but this is what #KimKardashian wore to tour the Vatican. If you've ever toured the Vatican (or if you just have a f*cking brain), you know this is not cool. Whatever I guess... pic.twitter.com/P5oyX2erur — Colonel Kurtz (@colonelkurtz99) June 29, 2021

One fan wrote: "Kimmy, have you no decency? We understand you are decorum absent, but must you find it necessary to parade your assets in this manner at the VATICAN? Disrespectful..."

Another Twitter user wrote: "You'd think she'd dress better, considering the Vatican is a place of WORSHIP, not the red carpet!"

See other fan reactions below.

@VaticanNews so every other woman on Earth has to cover shoulders in order to even walk into the Vatican. Yet @KimKardashian strolls in wearing see through toilet paper and all’s good?!? #oneruleforthem pic.twitter.com/60rHIIw16P — Julie Mc 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@W2jmf1) June 29, 2021

@KimKardashian you showed no respect for the Pope or the dress code of the Vatican. You are so low class. What is wrong with you? — Michele (@emjay413) June 29, 2021

i don't think she can go there dress like that — Alessio || Fedez Stan Account (@alessiioc) June 29, 2021

While some fans criticised Kim's choice to wear her lace dress to the Vatican, other fans praised her outfit choice.