Kim Kardashian slammed over wearing 'disrespectful' dress at the Vatican

29 June 2021, 17:19

Kim Kardashian labelled 'disrespectful' after wearing lace cut out dress at the Vatican
Kim Kardashian labelled 'disrespectful' after wearing lace cut out dress at the Vatican. Picture: Getty

The reality TV star has received backlash after wearing a white lace cut out dress to the Vatican – a Roman Catholic Church.

Kim Kardashian has received backlash for wearing a white lace cut out dress to the Vatican.

Kim Kardashian responds to Van Jones dating rumours amid KUWTK reunion

Reality TV star Kim was spotted with renowned supermodel Kate Moss, as they took a special tour of the Pope’s official Rome residence.

Kim Kardashian has been criticised for wearing an "inappropriate" dress to the Vatican.
Kim Kardashian has been criticised for wearing an "inappropriate" dress to the Vatican. Picture: Getty

The pair were joined by Kate’s 18-year-old daughter Lila Grace, as they took in the amazing sites of the Catholic capital.

While many fans were happy to see the Kim and Kate together, many fans pointed out that the 40-year-old SKIMS founder ignored the conservative dress-code while attending the Vatican.

Kim was spotted wearing an off-the-shoulder white lace dress with cut-out panels in the waist area. Kate wore a classic black dress for the outing.

Some fans were not impressed with Kim's dress and labelled her 'disrespectful' for wearing clothes exposing her body to the Vatican.

One fan wrote: "Kimmy, have you no decency? We understand you are decorum absent, but must you find it necessary to parade your assets in this manner at the VATICAN? Disrespectful..."

Another Twitter user wrote: "You'd think she'd dress better, considering the Vatican is a place of WORSHIP, not the red carpet!"

See other fan reactions below.

While some fans criticised Kim's choice to wear her lace dress to the Vatican, other fans praised her outfit choice.

