Did Drake diss Kanye West on his '7am On Bridle Path' song?

Did Drake diss Kanye West on his '7am On Bridle Path' song? Picture: Getty

Fans are convinced Drake has sent shots at his rap rival Kanye West on his new song '7am On Bridle Path'.

Drake has released his hotly anitipcated album Certified Lover Boy! Fans are ecstatic as the album, which was originally set to be released in January, is finally here.

While many fans have taken to social media to dissect the album and react to Drake's lyrics, one verse in particular caught fans off guard.

Drake fans are convinced the rapper sent shots at Kanye West on his new song '7am On Bridle Path'. Picture: Getty

A day before the album dropped, reports claimed Kanye would end his beef with Drake, providing he didn't come for him on his new album.

Now, fans are convinced that Drizzy sent shots for the 'Jail' rapper on his new track '7am On Bridal Path'.

During the track, Drake mentions someone who’s “in denial” and hasn’t been “comin’ correct” for years.

The rapper's fans think he also referenced Justin "Respectfully" Laboy, who was heavily involved in Kanye's Donda – which would suggest he is rapping about Kanye.

Fans are comparing 'Certified Lover Boy' and Kanye West's album 'Donda'. Picture: Getty

He raps the lyrics “You over there in denial, we not neck and neck/It’s been a lot of years since we seen you comin’ correct/Man, f**k a ‘Respectfully,’ I just want my respect/They tried to label me mean, I say what I mean/People that could’ve stayed on the team/They played in between”

A bit later on in the track, Drake brought topic of an address is brought up, with him telling the person he is dissing to give “that address to your driver” instead of making “a post out of desperation.”

Earlier this month, Ye' reportedly leaked his rival’s home address online after years of him and Drizzy throwing shots at each other through their music.

Kanye West leaks Drake’s home address on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/1Of0XikDCb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 23, 2021

In other lyrics, , Drake raps about an unnamed person who’s trying to “impress the nation”.

He raps: “Give that address to your driver, make it your destination/Instead of just a post out of desperation/This me reachin’ the deepest state of my meditation/Why you over there tryna impress the nation?/Minds runnin’ wild with the speculation”.

See fans reactions below.

Drake and Kanye are deadass doing a music industry Avengers Civil War — Manny (@SILKDURAG) September 2, 2021

Kanye west: I don’t have beef with him unless he diss me on a track



Drake: 7am on bridle path — dayna dane (@danaAmorous) September 3, 2021

Drake violated Kanye West too 😂 just going put that out there when Ye said it better not be a diss on the album… He should’ve known better — More Life 🙏🏽 (@pj_iykyk) September 3, 2021

what do you think? let us know @CapitalXTRA