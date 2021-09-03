Drake ft. Kid Cudi 'IMY2' lyrics meaning explained

3 September 2021, 12:14

Here's a look at the lyrics on Drake's 'IMY2', featuring Kid Cudi - from his latest album 'Certified Lover Boy'.

Drake has excited fans with the release of his highly-anticipated album 'Certified Lover Boy'.

The long awaited album has been delayed since January 2021, making it's drop increasingly exciting.

Does Nicki Minaj Feature On Drake's 'Papi's Home' On 'Certified Lover Boy'?

Here's a look at the lyrics of one of the star studded tracks - 'IMY2', featuring Kid Cudi.

I think that's what life is about. Truly findin' yourself and then closin' your eyes and dyin' in your sleep - The track's introduction pays homage to late rapper Juice WRLD, featuring a posthumous sample from him.

You told me I was a phase. Okay, fine, I miss you too - Kid Cudi and Drake refer to a conversation they previously has with a woman.

Kid Cudi and Drake linked up for 'IMY2'
Kid Cudi and Drake linked up for 'IMY2'. Picture: Getty

Bold n*ggas gettin' real italics 'round me - Drake suggests that people who are usually confident get shy when they are with him.

Undisclosed amounts straight from Universal. Too commercial, 'leven years later I done found my purpose - Here, Drake references his record label 'Universal'. He then discusses the fact he believes he has finally found his purpose in the industry.

We should really be together more. But I'm never sure - Drake address a woman in the outro of the track. The rapper is notorious for writing 'love songs' - hence the albums title 'Certified Lover Boy'.

  1. Here are the full lyrics for Drake 'IMY2' featuring Kid Cudi -

    [Intro: Juice WRLD]
    I think that's what life is about
    Truly findin' yourself
    And then closin' your eyes and dyin' in your sleep

    [Verse 1: Kid Cudi & Drake]
    Lifted are my days, my dreams are vivid colors (Woo)
    The jet is low, they make me take your trips, we fly by (Let's go)
    No stress is on my brain, no worries here, I'm chosen (Yeah, yeah)
    Made another way, my n*gga, watch me go shine
    When I close my eyes my world comes alive (Yeah)
    La-la-la-la-la-la
    People grow, good times sometimes (Nigga)
    Real n*ggas in life survive (Yeah)
    And I'm sailing to the edge of my mind
    N*gga, double up life (Yeah, yeah)
    Set the tempo, got a nympho on my line (Yeah-yeah)
    Said she wanna unwind (She do)
    And I'm focused on gettin' more
    They too stuck on gettin' even, I'm ready for it
    We should really be together more
    'Cause I know we got some time but I'm never sure

    [Chorus: Kid Cudi]
    Catch me ten-toes in the limelight (Yeah)
    F*ck the world up, on my life, right (N*gga)
    Sayin' I'm the one, she lie, lie
    She checkin' for me, now baby come in my dreams, my dreams (Yeah)
    Woah, woah, woah, woah, woah, woah
    Hey-ayy, hey-ayy, hey-yeah
    Woah-woah, woah-woah, woah, woah, woah, woah

    [Post-Chorus: Drake & Kid Cudi]
    Finding myself as the days
    Fly by like us on the move
    You told me I was a phase
    Okay, fine, I miss you too
    Probably wouldn't believe me if I told you
    Pieces of myself that I should never lose
    All these people that love you don't know you
    How am I supposed to move?
    Hey-ayy, hey-ayy, hey-yeah
    How am I supposed to move?

    [Verse 2: Drake]
    All my n*ggas rally 'round me
    Bold n*ggas gettin' real italics 'round me
    Finally circled, found the purple
    Undisclosed amounts straight from Universal
    Too commercial, 'leven years later I done found my purpose
    Here I am, oh, they mad
    Goin' out swingin' for 'em, goin' out sad

    [Chorus: Kid Cudi]
    Catch me ten-toes in the limelight (Yeah)
    F*ck the world up, on my life, right (N*gga)
    Sayin' I'm the one, she lie, lie
    She checkin' for me, now baby come in my dreams, my dreams (Yeah)
    Woah, woah, woah, woah, woah, woah
    Hey-ayy, hey-ayy, hey-yeah
    Woah-woah, woah-woah, woah, woah, woah, woah

    [Post-Chorus: Drake]
    Finding myself as the days
    Fly by like us on the move
    You told me I was a phase
    Okay, fine, I miss you too
    Probably wouldn't believe me if I told you
    Pieces of myself that I should never lose
    All these people that love you don't know you
    How am I supposed to move?

    [Outro: Drake]
    Gettin' more
    We should really be together more
    But I'm never sure

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Drake News

Drake sparks memes with 'lesbian' lyric from his new song 'Girls Wants Girls'

Drake sparks memes with 'lesbian' lyric from his new song 'Girls Want Girls'
CLB has a star studded sample list

Here are all the samples used on Drake's new album - 'Certified Lover Boy'
Drake sampled Nicki on CLB

Does Nicki Minaj Feature On Drake's 'Papi's Home' On 'Certified Lover Boy'?
Did Drake diss Kanye West on his '7am On Bridle Path' song?

Did Drake diss Kanye West on his '7am On Bridle Path' song?

The trio linked up for an iconic track

Drake 'You Only Live Twice' ft. Lil Wayne & Rick RossDrake 'You Only Live Twice' ft. Lil Wayne & Rick Ross lyrics meaning explained

More News

Here's everything you need to know about Dave's upcoming tour

Dave 'We're All Alone In This Together' tour 2022: Locations, dates, tickets & more
Here's all you need to know about the upcoming Verzuz battles

Upcoming Verzuz battles: Ja Rule VS Fat Joe, Nicki VS Lil Kim & more
Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' album collaborations and features

Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' album collaborations and features
Drake is readying his new album for 2020.

Drake new album 2021 'Certified Lover Boy': release date, songs, tracklist, features & more