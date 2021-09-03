Drake ft. Kid Cudi 'IMY2' lyrics meaning explained

Here are the full lyrics for Drake 'IMY2' featuring Kid Cudi -

[Intro: Juice WRLD]

I think that's what life is about

Truly findin' yourself

And then closin' your eyes and dyin' in your sleep

[Verse 1: Kid Cudi & Drake]

Lifted are my days, my dreams are vivid colors (Woo)

The jet is low, they make me take your trips, we fly by (Let's go)

No stress is on my brain, no worries here, I'm chosen (Yeah, yeah)

Made another way, my n*gga, watch me go shine

When I close my eyes my world comes alive (Yeah)

La-la-la-la-la-la

People grow, good times sometimes (Nigga)

Real n*ggas in life survive (Yeah)

And I'm sailing to the edge of my mind

N*gga, double up life (Yeah, yeah)

Set the tempo, got a nympho on my line (Yeah-yeah)

Said she wanna unwind (She do)

And I'm focused on gettin' more

They too stuck on gettin' even, I'm ready for it

We should really be together more

'Cause I know we got some time but I'm never sure

[Chorus: Kid Cudi]

Catch me ten-toes in the limelight (Yeah)

F*ck the world up, on my life, right (N*gga)

Sayin' I'm the one, she lie, lie

She checkin' for me, now baby come in my dreams, my dreams (Yeah)

Woah, woah, woah, woah, woah, woah

Hey-ayy, hey-ayy, hey-yeah

Woah-woah, woah-woah, woah, woah, woah, woah

[Post-Chorus: Drake & Kid Cudi]

Finding myself as the days

Fly by like us on the move

You told me I was a phase

Okay, fine, I miss you too

Probably wouldn't believe me if I told you

Pieces of myself that I should never lose

All these people that love you don't know you

How am I supposed to move?

Hey-ayy, hey-ayy, hey-yeah

How am I supposed to move?

[Verse 2: Drake]

All my n*ggas rally 'round me

Bold n*ggas gettin' real italics 'round me

Finally circled, found the purple

Undisclosed amounts straight from Universal

Too commercial, 'leven years later I done found my purpose

Here I am, oh, they mad

Goin' out swingin' for 'em, goin' out sad

[Chorus: Kid Cudi]

Catch me ten-toes in the limelight (Yeah)

F*ck the world up, on my life, right (N*gga)

Sayin' I'm the one, she lie, lie

She checkin' for me, now baby come in my dreams, my dreams (Yeah)

Woah, woah, woah, woah, woah, woah

Hey-ayy, hey-ayy, hey-yeah

Woah-woah, woah-woah, woah, woah, woah, woah

[Post-Chorus: Drake]

Finding myself as the days

Fly by like us on the move

You told me I was a phase

Okay, fine, I miss you too

Probably wouldn't believe me if I told you

Pieces of myself that I should never lose

All these people that love you don't know you

How am I supposed to move?

[Outro: Drake]

Gettin' more

We should really be together more

But I'm never sure