Drake ft. Kid Cudi 'IMY2' lyrics meaning explained
3 September 2021, 12:14
Here's a look at the lyrics on Drake's 'IMY2', featuring Kid Cudi - from his latest album 'Certified Lover Boy'.
Drake has excited fans with the release of his highly-anticipated album 'Certified Lover Boy'.
The long awaited album has been delayed since January 2021, making it's drop increasingly exciting.
Here's a look at the lyrics of one of the star studded tracks - 'IMY2', featuring Kid Cudi.
I think that's what life is about. Truly findin' yourself and then closin' your eyes and dyin' in your sleep - The track's introduction pays homage to late rapper Juice WRLD, featuring a posthumous sample from him.
You told me I was a phase. Okay, fine, I miss you too - Kid Cudi and Drake refer to a conversation they previously has with a woman.
Bold n*ggas gettin' real italics 'round me - Drake suggests that people who are usually confident get shy when they are with him.
Undisclosed amounts straight from Universal. Too commercial, 'leven years later I done found my purpose - Here, Drake references his record label 'Universal'. He then discusses the fact he believes he has finally found his purpose in the industry.
We should really be together more. But I'm never sure - Drake address a woman in the outro of the track. The rapper is notorious for writing 'love songs' - hence the albums title 'Certified Lover Boy'.
Here are the full lyrics for Drake 'IMY2' featuring Kid Cudi -
[Intro: Juice WRLD]
I think that's what life is about
Truly findin' yourself
And then closin' your eyes and dyin' in your sleep
[Verse 1: Kid Cudi & Drake]
Lifted are my days, my dreams are vivid colors (Woo)
The jet is low, they make me take your trips, we fly by (Let's go)
No stress is on my brain, no worries here, I'm chosen (Yeah, yeah)
Made another way, my n*gga, watch me go shine
When I close my eyes my world comes alive (Yeah)
La-la-la-la-la-la
People grow, good times sometimes (Nigga)
Real n*ggas in life survive (Yeah)
And I'm sailing to the edge of my mind
N*gga, double up life (Yeah, yeah)
Set the tempo, got a nympho on my line (Yeah-yeah)
Said she wanna unwind (She do)
And I'm focused on gettin' more
They too stuck on gettin' even, I'm ready for it
We should really be together more
'Cause I know we got some time but I'm never sure
[Chorus: Kid Cudi]
Catch me ten-toes in the limelight (Yeah)
F*ck the world up, on my life, right (N*gga)
Sayin' I'm the one, she lie, lie
She checkin' for me, now baby come in my dreams, my dreams (Yeah)
Woah, woah, woah, woah, woah, woah
Hey-ayy, hey-ayy, hey-yeah
Woah-woah, woah-woah, woah, woah, woah, woah
[Post-Chorus: Drake & Kid Cudi]
Finding myself as the days
Fly by like us on the move
You told me I was a phase
Okay, fine, I miss you too
Probably wouldn't believe me if I told you
Pieces of myself that I should never lose
All these people that love you don't know you
How am I supposed to move?
Hey-ayy, hey-ayy, hey-yeah
How am I supposed to move?
[Verse 2: Drake]
All my n*ggas rally 'round me
Bold n*ggas gettin' real italics 'round me
Finally circled, found the purple
Undisclosed amounts straight from Universal
Too commercial, 'leven years later I done found my purpose
Here I am, oh, they mad
Goin' out swingin' for 'em, goin' out sad
[Chorus: Kid Cudi]
Catch me ten-toes in the limelight (Yeah)
F*ck the world up, on my life, right (N*gga)
Sayin' I'm the one, she lie, lie
She checkin' for me, now baby come in my dreams, my dreams (Yeah)
Woah, woah, woah, woah, woah, woah
Hey-ayy, hey-ayy, hey-yeah
Woah-woah, woah-woah, woah, woah, woah, woah
[Post-Chorus: Drake]
Finding myself as the days
Fly by like us on the move
You told me I was a phase
Okay, fine, I miss you too
Probably wouldn't believe me if I told you
Pieces of myself that I should never lose
All these people that love you don't know you
How am I supposed to move?
[Outro: Drake]
Gettin' more
We should really be together more
But I'm never sure