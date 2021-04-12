What has Kid Cudi said about wearing a Kurt Cobain inspired floral dress on SNL?
Kid Cudi became trending after he wore a floral Off-White dress on stage, during his Saturday Night Live performance. But what has he said about it?
Kid Cudi became trending on Twitter after performing a musical set wearing a Kurt Cobain-inspired floral dress on Saturday Night Live.
The 37-year-old rapper appeared as a special guest on the famous show on Saturday (Apr 10) alongside Carey Mulligan, who made her hosting debut.
During one of his performances, Kid Cudi stepped on stage wearing a maxi-length floral dress with thin spaghetti straps, which quickly went viral on social media.
While some people were confused by his outfit, other fans praised the "Pursuit Of Happiness" rapper for "making a powerful statement" by wearing a dress.
Why was Kid Cudi trending after wearing a floral dress?
Kid Cudi became the topic of conversation amongst Twitter users, when he wore an Off-White floral dress for a performance of “Sad People” on SNL.
While some fans couldn't get their head around the rapper wearing a dress, others praised the rapper for breaking "societal norms".
The rapper received a lot of praise after making a statement with his dress, challenging gender stereotypes.
One fan wrote "“I’ve always been a Kid Cudi fan but omg this dress is so cute and I’m a fan all over again!” on Twitter.
Kid Cudi pulling the ultimate Kurt Cobain tribute on #SNL on the week of this death. @KidCudi all about love and suicide prevention and awareness!!! pic.twitter.com/m4DOUC5eFF— Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) April 11, 2021
The artist was also celebrated for wearing a T-shirt paying tribute to the late comedian Chris Farley, who was once an SNL cast member.
Farley passed away in 1997 at the age of 33 from an overdose.
Kid Cudi with the Chris Farley tee and Kurt Cobain green cardigan from Unplugged ensemble pic.twitter.com/YhzxNDFTKD— Will (@moistbill) April 11, 2021
What has Kid Cudi said about wearing a dress on SNL?
On Sunday (Apr 11) Kid Cudi took to Twitter to reveal his dress was inspired by Kurt Cobain that this, too, was an ode to Cobain, and that the dress was designed for him by Virgil Abloh.
Cudi also announced that he is doing a collection with Off-White, and “the dress will be included.”
"Virgil designed the dress for me. I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt w a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece. Thank You. ur a f**kin genius!! Love you man we did it!!!"
The "Day 'N' Nite" rapper also retweeted a post which showed a photo of Kurt Cobain wearing a floral T-Shirt, next to a photo of him on SNL wearing his floral dress. See the post below.
It's been 27 years since Kurt Cobain died. Which as of last week is now longer than he was alive.— Aaron Vallely (@Vallmeister) April 11, 2021
Respect to @KidCudi for using his platform & @nbcsnl appearance to pay tribute to Kurt's legacy of struggle, authenticity, creativity for freedom, vulnerability, & individual style. pic.twitter.com/BItMNmKkMw
Cudi also retweeted a fan who wrote "Bro, @KidCudi performed on SNL in a dress and a Chris Farley shirt then did a short with Pete Davidson about flutes. I love that man."
He also retweeted other fans praising him. See below.