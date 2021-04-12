What has Kid Cudi said about wearing a Kurt Cobain inspired floral dress on SNL?

Kid Cudi became trending after he wore a floral Off-White dress on stage, during his Saturday Night Live performance. But what has he said about it?

Kid Cudi became trending on Twitter after performing a musical set wearing a Kurt Cobain-inspired floral dress on Saturday Night Live.

The 37-year-old rapper appeared as a special guest on the famous show on Saturday (Apr 10) alongside Carey Mulligan, who made her hosting debut.

During one of his performances, Kid Cudi stepped on stage wearing a maxi-length floral dress with thin spaghetti straps, which quickly went viral on social media.

While some people were confused by his outfit, other fans praised the "Pursuit Of Happiness" rapper for "making a powerful statement" by wearing a dress.

But what has he said about it?